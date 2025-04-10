Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis makes unexpected and private comment on stepdad Ashton Kutcher

Tallulah Willis has opened up in a rare and heartfelt comment about what it was really like having Ashton Kutcher as a stepfather.

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore surprised fans with her candid reflection, revealing she has firsthand insight into the complexities of blended family life.

The 31-year-old actress shared her thoughts in the comments section of a recent Instagram post by Gwyneth Paltrow, who had posted about the "surprising realities of stepparenting" after discussing the topic with her husband Brad Falchuk on the latest episode of The Goop Podcast.

© Amanda Edwards Tallulah Willis spoke about her stepfather

"I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-step parent," Tallulah commented honestly.

One Instagram user quickly asked if she was referring to Ashton, who was married to Demi from 2005 to 2013. Tallulah responded without hesitation. "This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this."

© Stephen Lovekin, Getty Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore in 2011

She continued her thoughtful take, writing, "It’s an important conversation tbh," followed by a sunshine emoji. "Also. No one needs to be a bad guy for a situation to be healed. There’s room for everyone."

Tallulah was just 11 years old when her mother married Ashton in a romantic backyard ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in 2005.

The couple, who met two years earlier, appeared to be blissfully happy, despite their 15-year age gap. Ashton stepped into the role of stepfather to Demi’s three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — from her previous marriage to Bruce Willis.

© FilmMagic Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis

Ashton and Demi's marriage

Ashton, now 47, and Demi, 62, ultimately ended their marriage in 2013 after filing for divorce the previous year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite the split, Ashton’s bond with the three girls remained strong. In a 2020 interview on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, he reflected fondly on that chapter of his life.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," he said. "I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."

The sentiment was echoed by Tallulah’s latest remarks, which suggest a healing journey and mutual respect for the man who once played a major role in her upbringing.

© Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton's new wife Mila

Ashton has since found lasting happiness with his That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. The couple married in 2015 and now share two children, daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7. Demi, meanwhile, has remained close with her daughters and continues to inspire with her open discussions about motherhood and family.

Tallulah’s father Bruce, 69, also found love again, marrying Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Together, they welcomed two more daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. The Willis-Moore-Kutcher-Heming clan has long shown a remarkable ability to navigate the sometimes delicate dynamics of a modern blended family.

In a 2023 episode of the reality show Stars on Mars, Tallulah offered further insight into the emotional journey of growing up under the glare of the public spotlight. "In 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton... there was a lot going on," she said. "I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire and I’m still unpacking."

The statement was a powerful reminder of the inner challenges that can come with fame and family change, particularly for children caught in the middle of media scrutiny and shifting home dynamics.

Despite those difficulties, Tallulah’s recent comment shows grace and maturity. Her reflection that "there’s room for everyone" speaks volumes about the understanding and compassion she has cultivated over time.

The Willis sisters have become known not only for their famous parents but for their resilience and honesty about life behind the scenes. Rumer, the eldest, recently welcomed her first child with partner Derek Richard Thomas, making Bruce and Demi first-time grandparents.