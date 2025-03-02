Inside Demi Moore's private life – all about her marriages to Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore might be on the cusp of claiming her first-ever Academy Award thanks to her jaw-dropping performance in The Substance.

The star's appearance in the acclaimed horror film has already earned her numerous nominations and wins. Demi is also known for major films including Ghost, A Few Good Men, and even The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Away from her films, the 62-year-old is a mother of three and has also been married three times, including to Hollywood stars like Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Here's all you need to know about Demi's life away from the silver screen…

Relationships

Demi is currently single, joking on The Jimmy Fallon Show that her sleeping arrangements with her nine dogs might be scaring potential suitors off.

Back in 1981, at the age of 18, Demi walked down the aisle with singer Freddy Moore; she has continued to use his last name as her surname for her professional career. The couple divorced just two years later, with Demi confessing in her 2019 memoir that she only married the star to cope with the grief of losing her father.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Demi's first marriage was to musician Freddy

She wrote: "Why didn't I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn't face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father."

Demi's next marriage came in 1987, two years after she met Die Hard star Bruce Willis. The couple first held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas before having a second wedding where friends and family were present.

© Getty Images Bruce and Demi enjoyed a Vegas wedding

During their time together, the pair welcomed three children: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Although Bruce and Demi called time on their relationship in 1998, with their divorce being finalised in 2000, the duo still remain close friends.

© Getty Images for goop The couple are proud parents to their three children

Speaking to Variety in 2024, the actress said: "We will always be a family, just in a different form. I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Demi has continued to support Bruce in his new marriage to Emma Heming, and she's close enough to the family to be able to give updates on Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. In 2024, on Father's Day, she paid tribute to her ex-husband, saying: "Happy Father's Day to our favourite girl dad. We love you, BW!"

© Instagram Demi continues to support her ex-husband

Following her divorce from Bruce, Demi married actor Ashton Kutcher. The couple wed in 2003, and Bruce was among the guests who watched them say 'I do'.

Reflecting on their first moments together, Demi wrote in her memoir: "He was 25. I was 40. But I'm telling you: we couldn't feel it. We were totally in sync, from our very first conversation.

© Getty Images Demi and Ashton had a 15-year age gap when they met

"When I met Ashton it almost felt like a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him – much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties."

The pair didn't last, however, with Demi separating from the Two and a Half Men star in 2011, with the pair's divorce being finalised in 2013.

© WireImage The couple separated in 2011

Away from her marriages, Demi has also dated actor Timothy Hutton, martial arts teacher Oliver Whitcomb, and was engaged to actor Emilio Estevez. However, the pair called off their wedding after a woman claimed a paternity suit against Emilio.

Children

Demi shares all three of her daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, with the pair successfully co-parenting the trio.

Speaking in 2021 to People, actress Rumer praised their parents for the way they were raised. "I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," she told the publication.

© AFP via Getty Images Demi is a proud mother to her three daughters

Like her parents, Rumer has joined the world of showbusiness. She has starred in films like Hostage and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside shows like 90210 and Empire.

Scout and Tallulah have also entered the world of entertainment, with Scout becoming a singer instead of an actress. Meanwhile, Tallulah has had roles in The Scarlet Letter and Bandits.

© Getty Images for Campari Rumer is now a famous actress

Although the family is now incredibly close, it hasn't always been that way, with Demi becoming estranged from her daughters due to substance abuse issues. On Mother's Day in 2020, Tallulah penned: "I didn't talk to my mum for almost 3 years, and during that shattered time, this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust.

"I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommended which 'perfume Mum would absolutely adore'. I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story. However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self-reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever.

© Getty Images Tallulah addressed her previously strained relationship with Demi

"The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency. I am magnetically transfixed by my mother; if you know me personally, you know the magnitude of her presence in my life."