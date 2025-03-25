Demi Moore twins with daughter Scout Willis in behind-the-scenes moment

Demi Moore may be an Oscar-nominated actress and a legend of the screen, but first and foremost, she is a mother.

The Moore genes clearly run strong through her daughters, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, but none more so than her middle child, Scout.

The Substance star took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of the mother-daughter duo standing in an elevator, looking uncannily similar in the mirror reflection.

Scout, 33, donned a loose-fitting black dress amid the outing with her mother, with the hem falling to her mid-thigh and a high neckline adding to the effortlessly cool outfit.

She accessorized with a small black handbag and dangling earrings, opting to wear her dark hair straight down her back in a style incredibly similar to Demi's own.

Her mother wore a simple black jumpsuit that showcased her lithe figure; she also opted for a black handbag and eye-catching earrings like her daughter.

© Instagram Demi and Scout looked so similar in the awards season snap

Demi's hair fell artfully down to her waist, the same color as Scout's tresses. She added her signature pair of tinted glasses to complete the look.

Scout and Demi looked like twins in the behind-the-scenes moment, with their matching pouts, similar face shapes, dark hair and chic style.

"Some of the in-between moments," the 62-year-old wrote in the caption, alongside a slew of recent photos as she emerged from the busy awards season.

© Stefanie Keenan The duo share similar face shapes and dark hair

Demi is having a stellar year, after winning a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, and a SAG Award for her role in The Substance, not to mention an Oscar nomination.

It seems the actress is taking time off after the busy season, opting to spend her days with family amid Bruce's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia.

She joined her daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah to celebrate his birthday in March, alongside his wife, Emma Heming, and their children Mabel and Evelyn.

Demi and Bruce are still close despite their divorce

"Quality time with our BW…Who was feeling the love! Keep it pouring in!" Demi wrote, alongside several snaps of the veteran actor.

The Die Hard star was initially diagnosed with aphasia, before receiving news that he was suffering from dementia in February 2023.

His blended family have rallied around him amid his health battle, including Demi, who visits weekly to help his wife and carer, Emma.

© Instagram The actor celebrated his 70th birthday with his family

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," she told Variety of their special bond. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love."

She continued: "I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Scout shared her own Instagram tribute to her father on his special day, posting several snaps of the 70-year-old throughout his life.

"Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time," she wrote in the caption. "Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that's my father's legacy alive in the world."