Demi Moore's daughter reveals unconventional sleeping and bathing arrangements with her family

Demi Moore is a doting mother to her three adult daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

The Substance actress welcomed her children with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and the pair have fostered a loving, blended family environment that has allowed their kids to feel wholly comfortable with their parents.

Rumer shared on the What in the Winkler?! podcast just how open she is with her family, admitting that some may find their dynamic a little strange.

"I hope Lou will still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," she said, referring to her daughter, who is almost two years old. "I still sleep in bed with my mom and I think it's weird."

"We all still take baths together, my sisters and I," she added. "And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't."

The 36-year-old explained that she hasn't been able to part from her only child at night, opting to be by her side at all times.

© Getty Images Rumer revealed that she still bathes with her sisters occasionally

"I co-sleep with Louetta and I've not spent a night away from her since she was born," she said.

"I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom."

"Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.' They can't even feed themselves!" Rumer exclaimed.

© Instagram The actress still co-sleeps with her toddler, Louetta

She continued: "By the way, we as adults don't even know how to self-soothe...People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream."

Rumer shares Louetta with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas, and the toddler has a loving pair of grandparents in Demi and Bruce.

The House Bunny actor shared how difficult it was to parent in the spotlight due to the millions of eyes on her every move.

© Pura Rumer split from Louetta's father in August 2024

"The unfortunate reality is – because of who I am and because of who [Louetta's] grandparents are – no matter what I do, people are going to have an opinion about [my daughter] and about how I'm raising her and what I'm doing," she said on the podcast.

"People get on me all the time about [the fact] that I'm still breastfeeding her."

She added that she aimed to provide the one-year-old with the tools she needed to grow into a self-confident person despite being raised in the public eye.

© Getty Images For Comedy Central Bruce and Demi are still close friends despite their 2000 divorce

Rumer has modelled her co-parenting skills after her own parents, following her and Derek's split in August 2024.

"I feel like my parents set such an unbelievable example, even when they separated, of the co-parenting dynamic, and Derek's my best friend, and that has not changed," she told People in October.

"We have found an amazing way to keep our friendship and our loving co-parenting relationship. And I think both of us are so happy that we can have that for ourselves as well as for Lou."

