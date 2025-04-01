Hailey Bieber breaks silence after Justin Bieber unfollowing controversy

Hailey Bieber quickly shut down rumors of a rift between her and her husband, Justin Bieber, after fans noticed a major social media slip-up.

The mother of one had seemingly unfollowed Justin on Instagram after the "Baby" singer deactivated his account for a few minutes, with fans pointing towards his recent erratic behavior as an explanation.

Hailey went to social media platform TikTok to clear the air, writing: "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

Justin responded with his own post, sharing a collage of his wife with her middle finger up in a clapback to those who believed their relationship was on the rocks. Her husband has been active on Instagram in recent weeks, often posting meaningful quotes or strange selfies that have sparked worry amongst his followers.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he wrote on Instagram in March. "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it."

He continued: "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it's there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced?"

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/, Getty The pair have been hit with rumors of a rift in their relationship

This is not the first time that rumors have spread about their relationship; Justin appeared to unfollow Hailey in January, although this was quickly rectified with a simple message from the Canadian star.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote via his Instagram Story in January. "[Expletive] is getting suss out here."

Justin went on an unfollowing spree in January, cutting ties with his former manager Scooter Braun, as well as Drake, Diddy, Benny Blanco, longtime mentor Usher, and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.

© GC Images Justin denied unfollowing his wife in January

Stephen took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote at the time, pointing to potential tension in the family.

"Let us beware of making snap decisions when we're not on our game, when life has turned against us, when we're disheartened and discouraged," he shared on his Instagram story.

Justin was forced to release a statement about his health, with his representative telling TMZ that Justin has had a "very transformative" year and "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

© Getty Justin has sparked concerns amongst fans for his appearance

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the rep continued, adding that the performer is "in one of the best places in his life."

The statement pointed out that he was "actively parenting his newborn son", Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey in August 2024.

Despite it all, Justin appears smitten with his son, and posted a snap of him holding Jack on his chest as he lay in the sunshine.

© Getty Steven is loving being a grandfather

Fans noticed how blonde Jack's hair was in the photo, and how happy and relaxed the star looked holding his son.

Justin's father-in-law gushed about his grandson in an interview with People in December, calling his newfound grandfather status "the best".

"He's just a little muffin," Stephen shared, adding: "He's eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."

For more about Justin and Hailey's son, see below...