Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart enjoy passionate kiss during unexpected outing  

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart proved that they are still madly in love as they explored New York City via the subway system.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, looked so loved up amid their unexpected outing on the East Coast.

Harrison looked dapper in a button-down blue-gray shirt tucked into a pair of dark jeans, with dark dress shoes to complete the look.

His wife opted for a more casual look with a gray sweater and loose blue jeans complete with a trucker cap.

The pair looked cozy on the platform as they shared a kiss and cuddled close while they waited for the train.

Calista left the train before Harrison, and he opted to take a seat and strike up a conversation with a lady in pink while waiting for his stop.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Harrison and Calista shared a sweet kiss in NYC

Prior to this, they were spotted strolling through the streets of NYC with their arms around each other, spending quality time before Calista had to leave for her play.

The 60-year-old is currently starring in the off-Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class alongside Christian Slater.

She took a lengthy break from acting after her starring role on Ally McBeal came to an end in 2002 to raise her adopted son, Liam, and only appeared in the occasional TV show until her 27-episode run on Supergirl.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID The couple strolled through the NYC streets together

Calista shared with the LA Times why she chose to step away from her career when it was at its peak.

"With a child, I just don't want to give up that much time," she said. "I feel really fortunate that I'm able to make my own decisions about how much I'm going to work. It's an amazing place to be, and I'm kind of surprised I'm there. I'm in a place in my life where I'm just really happy."

Her husband sang her praises in an interview with People when Calista refocused on her career, sharing how hard she had worked at being a good mother.

© Getty Images The couple first met at the Golden Globes in 2002

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," he said, adding that she is "enjoying going back to work".

"I'm hoping we will find [a project] to do together…but we haven't found one yet."

Calista and Harrison met in 2002 at the Golden Globes, a year after she had adopted Liam. They married in 2010, and the Star Wars actor later adopted Liam as his own.

© Sandy Huffaker Calista adopted Liam in 2001

The 82-year-old also welcomed his kids Benjamin, 58, and Willard, 55, with his first wife Mary Marquardt, as well as his son Malcolm, 36, and his daughter Georgia, 34, with his second wife Melissa Mathison.

Meanwhile, Harrison was recently forced to cancel his anticipated appearance at the Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles, a painful rash illness that is derived from the same virus that causes chickenpox.

He attended the SAG Awards a week prior, after being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.

For more of Harrison and Calista's romance, see below...