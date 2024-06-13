Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rory Mcllroy and Erica Stoll's cute daughter Poppy: see ultra-rare photos
Rare photos of Rory Mcllroy and Erica Stoll's adorable daughter Poppy

FedEx golf cup winner Rory lives in Florida with his family  

Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
2 minutes ago
Golf legend Rory McIlroy is known for his sporting achievements, and away from his life in the spotlight, the Irish-born star is a devoted father.

Rory, 35, shares a daughter, three-year-old Poppy, with his wife, Erica Stoll, also 35, who is a former PGA of America employee. The couple started dating in 2015, getting engaged in December that year and they wed at Ashford Castle in County Mayo in 2017.

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy kneeling together© Ramsey Cardy
Erica and Rory

Until this week, Rory and Erica had been estranged and headed for divorce, however the golfing champion dramatically reversed his decision to divorce, so it looks like the couple could be reconciling.

Poppy was born in December 2020, with proud dad Rory sharing the happy news on his social media.

He wrote: "Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great.

"Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy smiling with a trophy© Getty Images
Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy in 2021

Following the birth, Rory opened up about becoming a father, telling Golf Week: "It’s amazing. You see other people having kids and babies, and you’ll say congratulations and you’re happy for them, but you don’t really know how it feels."

He added: “It’s probably the best part of being a human being, and I’m glad that I got to experience it.”

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy stood smiling on a golf course a lake behind them© Getty Images
Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy in 2023

The former world golfing number one also shared the story behind choosing his daughter's name, explaining that they went through the names of flowers before they settled on the moniker Poppy.

"We wanted to go with something that was pretty unique, maybe more common back where I’m from, but we landed on Poppy and we loved it," he explained.

In 2023, fans of Rory's saw the golfer joined by his little girl during the Masters Par 3 contest in Augusta. Poppy looked so adorable dressed in a matching white caddy outfit to her mum with McIlroy printed on her back in green.

