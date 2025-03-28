Benji Madden opens up about 'fear' of wife Cameron Diaz following major milestone

Benji Madden opened up about his 10-year marriage to Cameron Diaz in a rare moment of vulnerability for the Good Charlotte rocker.

Benji and Cameron married in a private ceremony in 2015, and have since welcomed two children: daughter Raddix, five, and son Cardinal, one. He celebrated their milestone 10th anniversary in January with a sweet tribute to The Other Woman actress.

On Thursday, the singer was joined by his twin brother Joel on Rob Lowe's SiriusXM podcast Literally!, where the duo discussed their "strong" wives and how lucky they were to be married to the powerhouse women.

Joel is married to Nicole Richie, and the duo share daughter Harlow, 17, and son Sparrow, 15.

Benji shared on the show that they both fear their wives "in the best way", before calling Cameron and Nicole "queens".

"Go against my wife? Good luck. I don't even need to get involved," the 46-year-old said.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary

Joel chimed in, saying, "We all respect our wives. They are absolutely our counterparts and we all have a healthy fear of our wives."

"You do not [expletive] with her," he added of The Simple Life star. "That's the queen."

"When you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature — I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don't want to be with a pushover guy," Benji explained.

© Getty Benji and Cameron share kids Raddix and Cardinal

"They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego."

Joel then delved deeper into the dynamics of his marriage, explaining how they are still equal partners at the end of the day.

"I don't know if I ever thought someone could keep me," he said. "I don't know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show — but we are partners."

© Getty Joel is married to Nicole Richie

"There's aspects that I run, but there's a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn't there running it," he continued. "And she gave me a way deeper, richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, she runs, and vice versa. We work together, but she's strong. I respect her and fear her a little bit."

Giving further clarification to his statement, Joel said: "Fear is strong," adding that it was more of a healthy respect for his wife.

Rob, who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff for 33 years, exclaimed, "They're formidable. You don't wanna [expletive] with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives."

© Noel Vasquez The pair are extremely private about their marriage

Benji and Cameron are notoriously private about their romance, and only recently shared a glimpse into their marriage upon celebrating their 10th anniversary.

"This is my QUEEN I celebrate this BAD [expletive] WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover," the father of two wrote via Instagram, alongside a snap of the lovebirds with their arms around each other.

"We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling. It's special."

"Never perfect - always real - always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die...what a beautiful life - I am GRATEFUL!!!" he said.