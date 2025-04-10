Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker makes shocking revelation about teenage years
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the gala performance after party for "Plaza Suite" at The Savoy Hotel on January 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

The Sex and the City actress was a 'regular' at the scandalous New York City hotspot

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Since as early as age 14, Sarah Jessica Parker has been gracing the most exclusive socialite spots in the city. While reminiscing about her time in the cast of Annie in the late 1970s, the actress revealed that she was a "regular" at the infamous Studio 54 in New York City.

In a new interview with New York Magazine, the 60-year-old shared how her stint on the hit Broadway show allowed her access to the exclusive nightclub. "We were regulars at Studio 54, which makes absolutely no sense," she said. 

Sarah Jessica Parker in Annie© Getty Images
"We would just walk around, mouths agape."

Despite Sarah's access to the most prestigious socialite spots, she stressed that she remained a "normal kid". "But we were also very normal kids. At a place called Joe G Pizza, with $5 I could get a slice and a drink and I still had about $4 left for the arcade. It had a stand with nuts, candies, Skee-Ball and pinball. My nickname became Pinball Parker," she added.

Sarah performing in Annie© Getty Images
Co-owned by Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, Studio 54 served as the hedonistic celebrity hotspot in New York City during the 1970s. Guests were reportedly involved in sexual activity and excessive drug use at the club, which continued into the early hours of the morning. 

However, after three years, Studio 54 was shut down following the arrest of the owners for tax evasion in 1980. 

Back in 2021, the actress posted a photograph of her posing at the club with Ray Bulger. She penned: "Forever ago. I was Annie at the time. He was the Scarecrow, decades before. We were at a party at Studio 54. I've no recollection why. But it doesn't matter. Ray Bolger. And I danced with him. Thank you @sashacharninmorrison for sending my way. I'm grateful and happy to be reminded and remember."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Ray Bolger at Studio 54© Getty Images
In 1978, Sarah portrayed the character July, an orphan, in the show and also served as the understudy for the lead role. Annie was her second Broadway show, and it became a major hit with theatre fans. 

"Andrea McArdle was and remains the queen — not because she behaved like a queen but because she was inarguably the standard-bearer for the role," she shared.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on day two of the 42nd Torino Film Festival 2024© Getty Images
Matthew and Sarah have both starred on Broadway

"I went to see it soon after it opened with standing-room tickets, and my father told me, because I loved it so much, 'Oh, you're not really Annie material'. Because I didn’t know I could sing."

The actress has since graced Broadway once more in 1996 when she starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying alongside her now-husband Matthew Broderick. Sarah went on to appear in Once Upon a Mattress and Plaza Suite in 2022.

