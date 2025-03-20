Sarah Jessica Parker shares new look inside quirky NYC townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion icon, so it's no surprise that her impeccable style translates into a warm and inviting home.

The Sex and the City actress shared a glimpse inside her luxurious New York City townhouse on Instagram, showcasing a mix of bold patterns and stunning florals that perfectly encapsulated her eye for design.

The room that she captured looked inviting with the sun streaming in and illuminating a blue tartan lounge, contrasting with the bold bouquet of red flowers sitting in a brass vase on the coffee table.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's three unique children

The wallpaper in the background was a deep-hued floral design that added to the eccentric style of the room, and next to it sat a tasselled yellow cushion with a bold and unique floral pattern.

Sarah's photo showcased the dramatic and romantic vibe of the room, proving her interior design skills were still in top shape.

The fashionista's fans took to the comments to express their delight over the snap, with one writing, "All the beautiful patterns!" while another added, "Beautiful and authentic, like you."

© Instagram Sarah shared a glimpse inside her inviting NYC home

A fan commented, "This setting looks SO cozy...I wanna be there," and a fourth quipped, "Love, love, love the textures and colors in this! My cats would never let the flowers sit this still, though."

As per Architectural Digest, she purchased the home in 2016 for $34.5 million with her husband of 28 years, Matthew Broderick. The couple set out to make their new abode a space full of personality and warmth.

The A-lister has offered fans a look inside their West Village home previously, with the digs covering over 13,900 feet of land.

© Getty Sarah and Matthew personalized their NYC townhouse with inviting décor

Sarah's house is believed to feature a 2,100-square-foot garden and a cozy library to cater to her love of reading.

Architectural Digest reported that Morris Adjmi Architects led the renovations on her home following the 2016 purchase. These designers were behind the Samsung building in the Meatpacking District, as well as the Austin Nichols House. The upgrades to their townhouse reportedly cost $50 million.

The mother of three has always had an eye for design, sharing a look inside her former home with Vogue's 73 Questions in 2014.

© Getty The Sex and the City star sold her home in Greenwich Village in 2016

Her Greenwich Village living room featured floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, several eye-catching artworks hanging on the walls and an antique sideboard with a vintage drinks tray.

Sarah and Matthew also have their own Hampton's hideaway home worth a reported $6.5 million. Their seafront abode was listed on Booking.com in 2022 for two nights only, with a stay totalling just $19.98.

"I'm thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we've created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered," she wrote on the listing.

© Getty The fashionista's bold style translates perfectly into her home design

"Guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants."

"We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years," she added.