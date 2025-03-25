The actress and mother of three is no doubt planning some lavish celebrations with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three children James, Tabitha and Marion.
The family of five lives in a sensational townhouse in the West Village, which they bought in 2016, however, the star has long been a resident of New York City.
In fact, the star has become almost synonymous with the Big Apple, cemented by her long-running role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hugely popular TV series Sex and the City, as well as its follow-up movies and spin-off sequel, And Just Like That…
Sarah Jessica Parker's staggering NYC portfolio
So devoted is Sarah Jessica Parker to New York that she's moved from property to property in the area over the years.
As it currently stands, their West Village townhouse plus their upstate holiday home puts their property portfolio at an estimated $41 million, but click through the gallery to find out more about other homes she and Matthew have lived in the past…
Their first West Village townhouse
In 2000, three years after becoming husband and wife, Sarah Jessica and Matthew bought a gorgeous five-storey house in the West Village for just shy of $3 million.
The home was a quintessential New York brownstone townhouse: built in 1905, the house came with original hardwood flooring, crown moulding and other period properties.
The property was a labor of love for the couple, and they poured plenty of money into the house to renovate it and turn it into their dream home.
It's also the house where they raised their three children.
Their eldest, James, was born in 2002 and they welcomed their twins, Tabitha and Marion, in 2011, so the house no doubt held precious memories for Matthew and Sarah Jessica as they expanded their family.
However, they decided to list their property in 2020 and move on to pastures new. They ended up selling it in 2021 for $15 million, making the pair a hefty profit.
Greenwich Village
In 2011, while they were still living in their main home, Sarah Jessica and Matthew parted with a cool $19 million to buy a Greek Revival-style townhouse just around the corner in Greenwich, which they used as a secondary residence.
The New York Post reported that Sarah Jessica used this townhouse as her "work home" and also used it to house her enormous wardrobe. In 2015, they sold it for $18.25 million and at the time, it was the most expensive sale for the area.
In 2016, before they decided to list their primary residence, Sarah Jessica and Matthew set their sights on a project property.
They decided to put an eye-watering down payment of $34.5 million to purchase not one, but two townhouses in their beloved area of the West Village, with the intention of constructing one big home.
After combining the two properties, the square footage would reach 13,900 feet upon completion - approximately one-third of a football field.
It also came with an impressive private garden which measured at 2,100 square feet, meaning the family of five have space in abundance.
The couple's renovations were estimated to have cost more than $50 million.
Since selling their original West Village townhouse in 2021, the family have called the new mega-mansion their primary home.
According to Architectural Digest, the house is not yet complete, but from pictures we've seen, it's stunning.
Charming Hamptons Hideaway
Even as a devoted resident of the city, Sarah Jessica and her husband like to escape the hustle and bustle of Manhattan from time to time.
And the couple can do so by heading up to the Hamptons to stay at their hideaway that they bought in 2005.
Sarah Jessica and Matthew acquired the charming home in Amagansett, Long Island, for $6.6 million, and it's a 1940s abode with three bedrooms and one bathroom, arguably humble specifications compared to their townhouses.
The couple listed their beautiful Hamptons home on Booking.com for holidaymakers looking for a two-night getaway in 2022.
Speaking about the décor of the house, Sarah Jessica said: "We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues, and fun gatherings."
