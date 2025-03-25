It's a big week for Sarah Jessica Parker as the legendary screen star is turning 60.

The actress and mother of three is no doubt planning some lavish celebrations with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three children James, Tabitha and Marion.

The family of five lives in a sensational townhouse in the West Village, which they bought in 2016, however, the star has long been a resident of New York City.

© GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker, star of Sex and the City and spin-off, And Just Like That..., has impressive homes in New York

In fact, the star has become almost synonymous with the Big Apple, cemented by her long-running role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hugely popular TV series Sex and the City, as well as its follow-up movies and spin-off sequel, And Just Like That…

Sarah Jessica Parker's staggering NYC portfolio

So devoted is Sarah Jessica Parker to New York that she's moved from property to property in the area over the years.

As it currently stands, their West Village townhouse plus their upstate holiday home puts their property portfolio at an estimated $41 million, but click through the gallery to find out more about other homes she and Matthew have lived in the past…

© GC Images Their first West Village townhouse In 2000, three years after becoming husband and wife, Sarah Jessica and Matthew bought a gorgeous five-storey house in the West Village for just shy of $3 million. The home was a quintessential New York brownstone townhouse: built in 1905, the house came with original hardwood flooring, crown moulding and other period properties. The property was a labor of love for the couple, and they poured plenty of money into the house to renovate it and turn it into their dream home.

© GC Images It's also the house where they raised their three children. Their eldest, James, was born in 2002 and they welcomed their twins, Tabitha and Marion, in 2011, so the house no doubt held precious memories for Matthew and Sarah Jessica as they expanded their family. However, they decided to list their property in 2020 and move on to pastures new. They ended up selling it in 2021 for $15 million, making the pair a hefty profit.

© Getty Images Greenwich Village In 2011, while they were still living in their main home, Sarah Jessica and Matthew parted with a cool $19 million to buy a Greek Revival-style townhouse just around the corner in Greenwich, which they used as a secondary residence. The New York Post reported that Sarah Jessica used this townhouse as her "work home" and also used it to house her enormous wardrobe. In 2015, they sold it for $18.25 million and at the time, it was the most expensive sale for the area. Today, it's in fact back on the market, this time for a whopping $29.9 million.

© Instagram West Village: two townhouses worth $34.5 million In 2016, before they decided to list their primary residence, Sarah Jessica and Matthew set their sights on a project property. They decided to put an eye-watering down payment of $34.5 million to purchase not one, but two townhouses in their beloved area of the West Village, with the intention of constructing one big home.

© Instagram After combining the two properties, the square footage would reach 13,900 feet upon completion - approximately one-third of a football field.



© Instagram It also came with an impressive private garden which measured at 2,100 square feet, meaning the family of five have space in abundance. The couple's renovations were estimated to have cost more than $50 million.

Since selling their original West Village townhouse in 2021, the family have called the new mega-mansion their primary home. According to Architectural Digest, the house is not yet complete, but from pictures we've seen, it's stunning.

