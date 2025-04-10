Serena Williams introduces lookalike sister to her fans – and it isn't Venus

When we think of Serena Williams' sister, our minds often turn to her fellow tennis icon, Venus Williams. However, the 43-year-old's older half-sister, Lyndrea Price, stepped into the spotlight alongside her famous sibling on Wednesday.

Serena took to her Instagram to introduce her followers to the fashionable 47-year-old. The siblings posed together for a stunning snap ahead of a glamorous evening out. The tennis champion oozed chic in a striking dress that featured a white corset embellished with floral appliqués and lace green embroidery. The bold number boasted a pink silk skirt adorned with stylish draped detailing.

© Instagram Serena Williams and her sister Lyndrea Price

The elegant look was teamed with a pair of metallic pointed-toe heels in a gleaming silver hue and a dainty necklace. Serena styled her luscious blonde locks into bombshell curls while her makeup exuded soft glam with a bronze eye, a rosy stained cheek, and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, Lyndrea looked sensational in a glitzy, red number as she struck a fierce pose alongside her sister. The designer rocked an off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown that was adorned with intricate sequin embellishments. Lyndrea teamed the show-stopping dress with a chunky pearl necklace and a floral headpiece.

© Instagram Serena looked incredible in the embellished corset

The 47-year-old styled her long brunette tresses into her signature waves while her makeup oozed sultry glam with a dark smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a matte nude lip.

Serena captioned the post: "Have you met my sister? She’s the one in Red…. Me- I stick to pink @lyndrea_imani."

Serena's family

The tennis star was raised in Compton, California, by her mother Oracene Price and father Richard Williams. Venus and Serena lived with their three older half-sisters Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha from their mom's previous marriage to Yusef Rasheed. The family later moved to Florida.

Lyndrea, who is the eldest sibling, pursued a successful career as a designer and fashion merchandiser. The style mogul also worked as a costume designer on the American sitcom Abbott Elementary.

© Getty Images Serena with her sisters

Reinaldo Marcus Green's award-winning 2021 film King Richard traced the family's legacy. The synopsis read: "Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history.

"Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls' unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them."

Serena and Venus share a close bond with their older sisters and have even established joint business ventures. Lyndrea worked alongside Venus on her athlete-inspired fashion label EleVen.