Serena Williams' sculpted arms and skinny jeans steal the spotlight in Miami

Serena Williams traded the tennis court for the football pitch on Saturday, joining forces with David Beckham to celebrate the return of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The now-retired tennis player, 43, may have given up her professional sporting career, but Serena clearly hasn't let her disciplined training routine dip as she showcased her sculpted shoulders in a sleeveless polo shirt to support Inter Miami.

The mom-of-two, who shares daughters Olympia and Adira with her husband Alexis Ohanian, embodied effortless elegance in a pair of denim skinny jeans, wearing her buttery blonde hair in loose curls, tied into a low ponytail.

As for her beauty combo, Serena's complexion was glowing as she wore a rosy blush, soft smokey eyeshadow and a clear lip gloss.

Serena Williams' arm-sculpting workout routine

The decorated athlete may have put down her tennis racket, but that doesn't mean she's stopped training to maintain her toned physique and keep her energy levels high. "As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis," she told host Hoda Kotb on the Today show in 2024.

"I do HIIT workouts (high-intensity interval training), a little stretching, a little strength training, but mostly cardio training," she told Vogue in 2022.

© Instagram Serena is one of the world's most decorated athletes

She's also a fan of Tonal, a home gym machine that acts as a total smart gym equipment for fitness and strength training. "I do the cardio exercises on Tonal, which is really helpful for me just to get my body back and used to calisthenics. I don’t necessarily want a trainer in my room or in the gym with me, so just having the Tonal trainers is a relief.

"It’s just something different from what I’ve been doing for the past 20-plus years, and it’s refreshing," she told Vogue.

Serena's viral moment at the Super Bowl

WATCH: Serena Williams does the Crip Walk during Kendrick Lamar's Half Time Show

It comes after the seven-time Wimbledon champion had a cameo appearance in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show earlier this month.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared alongside the 'HUMBLE' rapper as he performed a medley of some of his most popular songs, including his Grammy Award-winning Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' to a staggering 133.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show in history.

© Getty Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana

The tennis star's appearance was notable for a variety of reasons, among them being the fact that she was previously romantically linked to Drake. For her starring on-screen moment, Serena rocked beachy blonde corkscrew curls created by her hairstylist, Angela Meadows.

Serving up locker room couture, the tennis champion wore a navy pleated mini skirt and open shirt, pairing the look with chunky trainers.