Serena Williams' twins with her daughters as they make modeling debut in stunning snaps you can't miss

Serena Williams may be synonymous with a tennis skirt and white headband, but off the court she enjoys experimenting with bold colors and playful outfits. It seems her flair for fashion has rubbed off on her two daughters, Alexia Olympis Ohanian Jr and Adira River Ohanian, as they made their modeling debuts.

The athlete took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she has launched a clothing collection with Janie and Jack. The carefully curated line boasts a slew of baby-pink frilly dresses, tops, matching shorts, and even sun hats.

The 43-year-old posted a photograph from the fashion shoot on her Instagram Story. The sweet snap depicted Serena posing with her daughters in matching garments. The trio donned pink summer dresses that featured an asymmetrical neckline adorned with a large floral accent. The pretty frocks were teamed with white, open-toe sandals.

© Instagram/Janie and Jack Serena twinned with her daughters

Serena's luscious blonde locks were styled into bombshell curls while her makeup oozed soft glam with a smokey eye, a rosy cheek, and a glossy lip. Meanwhile, Alexia's dark tresses were slicked back into a high bun with face framing braids. Adira looked adorable in the photograph as she showed off her growing curly hair.

Over the image, the tennis champion penned: "Thrilled to share that my new collection with @janieandjack is out today!."

Serena then shared a video onto her Instagram Story that showed the behind-the-scenes of the shoot. In the clip, Serena sported an all-white ensemble that featured a sleeveless shirt and matching tailored pants. The mother-of-two sat on a wooden chair while she cradled her youngest daughter in her arms.

Alexia stood tall next to her mom in a sweet pink-and-white polka dot dress that matched her siblings outfit. Both children wore bright pink floral accessories in their hair.

Serena wrote: "Anything I do with my girls brings me joy, but creating this collection with them and @janieandjack has been a dream come true."

The athlete and her husband Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexia, in September that year. Five years later, the couple were surprised with a second bundle of joy as Serena gave birth to their youngest child, Adira, in August 2023.

© Instagram Olympia looked so tall

Serena has previously been open about balancing her career with motherhood. "I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school," she shared in an interview with Byrdie.

"I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have — from tennis to beauty — and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests."