Serena Williams shares peek inside lavish walk-in wardrobe inside $10m Florida home

Since playing her final tennis match in the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has set her sights on expanding her impressive property portfolio.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion resides in a luxurious Palm Beach mansion just north of Miami with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their two daughters, Olympia, four, and Adira, one.

WATCH Serena Williams unveil her luxurious walk-in wardrobe The tennis champion boats a $30 million property portfolio

Despite being synonymous with sportswear, Serena is partial to a slew of dazzling high-fashion numbers. It's therefore unsurprising that her sprawling home includes a magnificent walk-in wardrobe.

The 43-year-old gave her fans an exclusive glimpse inside her jaw-dropping closet as she posted a new video to Instagram on Wednesday. Stood by the open door to her wardrobe, Serena posed for an outfit-of-the-day video.

© Instagram Serena Williams' stunning closet

The tennis star looked sensational in a pair of low-rise slouchy jeans cinched at the waist by a black shoelace belt. The denim pants were styled with a simple white tank top and matching sneakers. Serena teamed her casual ensemble with a blue DK88 Burberry handbag accented with a green leather handle-top and a gold buckle.

The mother-of-two styled her luscious blonde locks into tight curls while her makeup oozed glamor with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. The video depicts Serena spraying her perfume while posing for the camera.

Serena captioned the post: "How do you apply your perfume? Is it like this?."

The star's pristine closet can be spotted in the background of the clip. The walk-in wardrobe features stylish light-wood shelving and drawers decked with designer shoes and luxe handbags. Architectural Digest reported that the closet spans 620 square feet and is fashioned after a luxe retail space.

Serena revealed to the magazine that she turned to her sister, Venus Williams, for interior design inspiration when transforming her minimalist mega-mansion.

“You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors. But I was able to learn through just watching Venus,” she said.

© Getty Images Serena turned to her sister Venus for interior design ideas

"We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of her husband Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, 'Hey, let's do this together.' That would have been really weird for him."

Serena added: "I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful."

The modern abode features a hidden karaoke suite, a trophy room, an infinity pool, and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment". However, Serena opted out of building a tennis court as she shared that she "wanted to separate home from work".

The eight-bedroom Mediterranean mansion was purchased by the star back in 2017 for $5.7 million. The gated estate boasts more than a half-acre of land and 6,770 square feet of living space.

Following extensive re-design, the property is now estimated to be worth an eye-watering $10 million.