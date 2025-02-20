Serena Williams shares peek inside lavish walk-in wardrobe inside $10m Florida home

Since playing her final tennis match in the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has set her sights on expanding her impressive property portfolio.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion resides in a luxurious Palm Beach mansion just north of Miami with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their two daughters, Olympia, four, and Adira, one.
Despite being synonymous with sportswear, Serena is partial to a slew of dazzling high-fashion numbers. It's therefore unsurprising that her sprawling home includes a magnificent walk-in wardrobe.
The 43-year-old gave her fans an exclusive glimpse inside her jaw-dropping closet as she posted a new video to Instagram on Wednesday. Stood by the open door to her wardrobe, Serena posed for an outfit-of-the-day video.
The tennis star looked sensational in a pair of low-rise slouchy jeans cinched at the waist by a black shoelace belt. The denim pants were styled with a simple white tank top and matching sneakers. Serena teamed her casual ensemble with a blue DK88 Burberry handbag accented with a green leather handle-top and a gold buckle.
The mother-of-two styled her luscious blonde locks into tight curls while her makeup oozed glamor with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. The video depicts Serena spraying her perfume while posing for the camera.
Serena captioned the post: "How do you apply your perfume? Is it like this?."
The star's pristine closet can be spotted in the background of the clip. The walk-in wardrobe features stylish light-wood shelving and drawers decked with designer shoes and luxe handbags. Architectural Digest reported that the closet spans 620 square feet and is fashioned after a luxe retail space.
Serena revealed to the magazine that she turned to her sister, Venus Williams, for interior design inspiration when transforming her minimalist mega-mansion.
“You have to know your lane. I’m really good at playing tennis; I’m not as good at interiors. But I was able to learn through just watching Venus,” she said.
"We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of her husband Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, 'Hey, let's do this together.' That would have been really weird for him."
Serena added: "I was moving away from Venus for the first time in my life, so I wanted it to be really meaningful."
The modern abode features a hidden karaoke suite, a trophy room, an infinity pool, and a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment". However, Serena opted out of building a tennis court as she shared that she "wanted to separate home from work".
The eight-bedroom Mediterranean mansion was purchased by the star back in 2017 for $5.7 million. The gated estate boasts more than a half-acre of land and 6,770 square feet of living space.
Following extensive re-design, the property is now estimated to be worth an eye-watering $10 million.