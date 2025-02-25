Serena Williams' daughter Olympia looks so grown up in sweet selfie with mom

Serena Williams enjoyed a girls' night out with her eldest daughter Olympia at Tiger Woods' star-studded TGL event on Monday.

The tennis champion danced with her daughter to the music as she sat in the front row alongside Philadelphia Eagles players Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert.

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Looks So Grown Up The mother-and-daughter duo sang sweetly together

Olympia was the spitting image of her mom in a selfie posted to Serena's Instagram. The snap depicted the duo posing together, with Serena donning a chic black-and-white shirt and Olympia wearing a sweet red jumper. The seven-year-old held up a peace sign to the camera and her hair was styled into adorable braids.

© Instagram Serena and Olympia posed together for a sweet selfie

Serena oozed glamor with a radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush, a brown smokey eye, and a mauve-toned lip. The 43-year-old styled her blonde locks into tight curls with a side parting.

The star then posted another Instagram Story that saw the pair singing to Jay-Z’s Empire State of Mind together.

The glitzy outing came after Serena joined David Beckham on the football pitch to celebrate the return of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

© Instagram Olympia joined her mom on the pitch

The seven-time Wimbledon champion looked sensational as she donned a sleeveless white polo shirt and dark-wash skinny jeans. Serena scraped back her blonde tresses into an effortless ponytail while accessorizing with a stack of golden necklaces and white sneakers.

Olympia joined her mom on the pitch and the pair posed with pink Inter Miami football shirts. Serena's daughter looked cute in a pale pink top and white jeans paired with silver sparkly boots.

Serena captioned the photograph: "Why do athletes do the same thing? Oh yeah and about last night @davidbeckham @olympiaohanian @paulpogba."

© Instagram Olympia looked so tall

The sportswoman and her husband Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexia Olympis Ohanian Jr. (Alexis Olympia), in September that year. Five years later, the couple were surprised with a second bundle of joy as Serena gave birth to their youngest child, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Serena was recently busy soaking up the sun with her youngest daughter earlier this month. The sports legend shared a stunning snap of her taking a dip in the sea with Adira as they enjoyed a tropical getaway.

© Instagram Serena Williams shares rare glimpse of mini-me daughter Adira amid tropical getaway

The tennis mogul stunned in a leopard print bikini while her daughter was dressed in a pale blue one-piece bathing suit. Serena penned: "My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no."

Serena has previously been open about balancing her career with motherhood. A year before the athlete bid farewell to the court in 2022, she told People: "I've been so focused on my career my whole life, but when I had a family and got married, I realized that there's so much more to life. And that was great."