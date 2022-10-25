Meet Grey's Anatomy cast and their real-life partners

We have been loving the latest season of Grey's Anatomy! The medical drama, which has been on screens for nearly 20 years, focuses on the professional and personal lives of doctors and nurses at Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial.

The series has made huge stars out of its cast members, but what do you know about their lives away from the cameras? Find out everything you need to know about their previous and current relationships here...

Ellen Pompeo

Meredith Grey has had several romances over the past 18 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, but for actress Ellen Pompeo there's only been one man in her life. She has been married to husband Chris Ivery since 2007. The couple met in a Los Angeles grocery store in 2003 and struck up a friendship before falling for each other. Together they share three children: 11-year-old Stella Luna, six-year-old Sienna May, and three-year-old Eli Christopher.

Although Ellen loves sharing photos of her kids, she's pretty tight-lipped about Chris, and since he's not on social media, he remains a bit of a mystery.

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey will always be known for his role of Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd who was married to Ellen Pompeo's Meredith. In real life, the actor has been married twice. He first walked down the aisle all the way back in 1987 at the age of 21 to his then-manager, actress and acting coach, Rochelle Parker. The couple divorced in 1994 and five years later, Patrick married Jillian Fink, with whom he shares three children: daughter Talula and twin sons Sullivan and Darby. At one point, they filed for divorce but reconciled and have been happily married since.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh, who starred as Christina Yang on the medical drama for the first ten seasons, has been married once before. She and filmmaker Alexander Payne tied the knot in 2003 but went their separate ways in late 2006. Ten years later, in 2017, Sandra went public with her Russian photographer boyfriend Lev Rukhin, and the two have been the picture of romance ever since.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl, who rose to fame playing Dr Izzie Stevens on the ABC series, has been married to her partner Josh Kelley for 15 years. She said 'I do' to the rocker in 2006 after a whirlwind romance that began when Katherine starred in one of his music videos. They grew their family to three in 2009 with the adoption of their daughter. In 2012, they adopted a second daughter and in 2016, Katherine gave birth to a son.

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams made his final appearance as Dr Jackson Avery on the show earlier this year to focus on other projects. Away from the show, he has had several relationships. He was married to real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee for a number of years but divorced in 2017. He then briefly dated Friday Night Lights' Minka Kelly, and in 2019 he confirmed his relationship with Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Taylour Paige when they stepped out together on the red carpet.

Justin Chambers

Justin Chambers has been with his wife Keisha Chambers for almost 30 years. The couple wed back in 1993 after meeting at a modelling agency when Justin was first making a name for himself. Today, the two are proud parents of five grown-up children.

Eric Dane

Eric Dane is still married to his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, despite the two announcing their split years back. The pair married in 2004 and share two daughters, aged 11 and nine. His wife originally filed for divorce in February 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup. However, the two have been spotted out and about in LA together, suggesting that they have since reconciled.

Camilla Luddington

You may recognize Camilla Luddington's husband! The Jo Wilson actress has been married to Matthew Alan, who played villain Seth Massey in 13 Reasons Why. He once even appeared alongside his wife in an episode of Grey's. The two said 'I do' in 2019 and currently have two sons, Hayden and Lucas.

Peter Gallagher

The O.C. star Peter Gallagher is set to portray a new character known as Dr Alan Hamilton in season 18 of the medical drama, and we can't wait to see him in action! The actor has the sweetest love story with his wife, Paula Harwood. The two met in the first week of freshman year of college and have been together ever since. They tied the knot in 1983 and have two children James and Kathryn, who has followed in her father's footsteps and is an actor.

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh played Derek Shepherd's ex-wife, Dr Addison Montgomery, on seasons two and three of the show before launching her own spinoff series, Private Practice - but fans will be pleased to know that she is returning for season 18! Away from the cameras, Kate recently began a romance with Australian farmer Andrew Nixon. The two have reportedly been living together in Perth since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She was previously married to 20th Century Fox executive Alex Young, although their marriage lasted just a year.

Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew is another star set to make her return in season 18. The April Kepner actress will reportedly reprise her role for several episodes of the new season. She is another one of the stars who has been married since before the show began. She married UCLA lecturer Peter Lanfer back in 2002, and the two now have two children together, a son born in 2012 and a daughter, who they welcomed in 2014.

