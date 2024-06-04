Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's daughters are her double in latest family outing

Eric Dane showcased his proud fatherly side as he brought his daughters to the premiere of his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The event was a family affair, with Eric's eldest daughter, Billie, 14, looking like a mini version of her mother, Rebecca Gayheart.

Billie wore her blonde hair in defined curls, with delicate face-framing pieces falling naturally. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, various silver rings, and carried a chic black purse.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Georgia, 13, also her mother’s double, opted for a stylish black top and skirt combination.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Billie Beatrice Dane, Eric Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Eric, 51, who enjoys quality time with his daughters when not on set, stars in the film alongside veteran actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

He appeared elated as he put his arms around his teenage daughters, showing off his loving and supportive side.

© Gilbert Flores Eric's daughters Billie and Georgia look just like their mom

The Grey’s Anatomy star, who has reprised his role as Dr. Mark Sloan multiple times, shared insights into his family life during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Eric revealed that his daughters have an apparent obsession with the medical drama, having watched every episode available on streaming platforms. "They’ve watched everything," he confirmed, expressing amusement at their dedication to the show.

© Rich Polk (L-R) Billie Beatrice Dane and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane

Reflecting on revisiting Grey’s Anatomy while his daughters experienced it for the first time, Eric said, "I was kinda there when it happened, so my attitude was like I don’t want to see it because then you start looking at things you shouldn’t be looking at."

His portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan was such a hit that he became a main cast member from season 3 through 9 and even made a special appearance in a 2021 episode.

When asked by Kelly Ripa if his daughters watch Euphoria, where Eric plays Cal Jacobs, he humorously replied, "Never."

© JB Lacroix Georgia Dane, Rebecca Gayheart-Dane and Billie Beatrice Dane attend the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in 2019

Rebecca Gayheart, speaking to People in 2019 at the premiere of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Eric. "There's a new normal for me and my family," she shared.

"It's taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now."

She continued, "My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated. And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

Eric and Rebecca share two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia. Although Rebecca filed for divorce in 2018, the split was never finalized, and she continues to use Eric’s last name on her Instagram account.

This has kept fans hopeful for a reconciliation, especially after the exes were seen holding hands during a trip to Cabo with their children in January, nearly five years after filing for divorce.

The former couple first raised eyebrows over the summer when they fueled reconciliation rumors by posting snaps from their family trip to France.

Despite the complexities of their relationship, Eric and Rebecca continue to prioritize their daughters' happiness and well-being.