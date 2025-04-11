Dylan Dreyer left speechless as famous guest embarrasses her on Today Show

Dylan Dreyer’s Boston roots resurfaced during Friday's episode of The Today Show. The NBC meteorologist was left visibly stunned when a familiar face confronted her about the NBA team she supports.

The 43-year-old and her co-hosts, Al Roker and Jill Martin, were joined in Studio 1A by NBA legend Walt Clyde Frazier. The former New York Knicks player appeared on the third hour of the show to promote his new biography Winning and Grinning: Walt Clyde Frazier Knicks Legend and New York City icon.

© NBC Walt Clyde Frazier was a guest on the show

The former basketball champion questioned Dylan over supporting the Boston Celtics. "I heard you're a Celtic fan," he said.

The Today Show anchor hesitated and stumbled on her words before she replied: "When you live in Boston for a long time you commit to living in Boston, otherwise you're sort of exiled right away, so yeah."

© NBC The NBA star questioned the host over her choice of basketball team

"I won't hold it against you. These are the two that they didn't get Dylan," responded Walt as he lifted up both his fists at the host to show his knuckles.

The studio erupted into laughter while Dylan appeared visibly embarrassed. "Oh, okay," she said.

Al then chimed in to share his amusement at the joke. "Wow, you went a long way with it, but I like it. To a point, that was fantastic," said the weatherman.

© Getty Images Dylan and her husband

Dylan lived in Boston from 2007 to 2012 while she worked at the NBC station WHDH. During this time, the meteorologist married her husband, Brian Fichera. The couple initially planned to "set up shop" and buy a home in the city. However, Dylan was then offered a role on The Today Show, and the couple moved to Manhattan, New York.

"I never had a goal to be at the Today Show. I thought I was going to set up shop in Boston. I met my husband up there and we were just going to buy a house and live in Boston. Then this opportunity came along. But I always said 'yes' to the opportunities," she explained to Today.com.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer has three sons

"I am who I am because I said 'yes.' So even if something's scary, even if people are trying to say you need this or that, say 'yes' to all of it and just absorb it all and you'll get where you want to go whether that was your goal or not."

Following the move, the couple welcomed three sons – Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three.

Dylan's demanding job keeps her on a hectic schedule, with the star traveling to PortMiami in South Florida this week and Augusta, Georgia, just last week.