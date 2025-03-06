Today host struggles to speak and blames 'Botox' for awkward on-air moment

Today Show host Jill Martin had a very relatable moment on Wednesday when she revealed her recent botox injection had left her unable to talk properly.

As Jill gave a round up of deals that she was promoting, she struggled to share several words, and as the segment wrapped up, she joked: "It's because I got botox and I cant move my mouth enough to say that word."

© NBC Jill jokes about her botox on The Today Show

Jill found it difficult to say the word "digitization" as she shared the details of a Capture time capsule kit on offer.

Botox is a neurotoxin that temporarily paralyzes muscles helping to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles, such as crow's feet, forehead lines, and frown lines. Anyone who has undergone the procedure will often find it hard to talk for a few hours after, especially if the injection was too close to the lips.

© NBC Jill was joined by Kristen

Jill, 48, was joined by anchor Kristen Walker who quipped: "I love the honesty!"

Jill had been an editor on the show for several years, and has been through several heavy life moments alongside her colleagues.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jill was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023

In 2024 she began divorce proceedings after two years of marriage to her financier husband, Erik Brooks.

A spokesperson for Jill told Page Six that the couple "are nearly done with the process" and that "because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment".

They added that Jill "is concentrating on her health and being an amazing daughter, friend and new aunt".

© WireImage Jill has been with Today for several years

A year prior she was also diagnosed with breast cancer – less than a week after testing positive for the BRCA gene.

"I am in shock, but at the same time I'm so grateful because it could be a very different story that we're talking about," she told People at the time.

"Of course I'm devastated. You hear the C-word and you think the worst. But after you hear the word and you absorb it, you then have to be your own best friend."

Today’s Jill Martin in tears as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

A month after receiving her diagnosis, Jill praised the support of her then-husband and family, writing in an essay for Today.com: "Honestly, I am doing OK. I have a loving husband, amazing family and friends and an incredible support system."

Jill underwent a course of treatments, including chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. She is now cancer-free.

© Instagram Jill is now cancer-free

She referenced her battle in the segment ,when she discussed a deal of Felina underwear and her love for their under-wire free bralettes.

"This is something that doesn't have wires and it is super comfortable. You know my background, and this is really comfortable to wear," she said.