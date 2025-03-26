Dylan Dreyer shocks Today co-stars with challenging situation — ‘Wow!’

Dylan Dreyer is a woman of many talents, but navigating the tight space between two vehicles in a parking bay turned out to be an impossible challenge.

The Today Show anchor found herself stranded after a car parked way too close to the white line in a car park, blocking her from getting into her vehicle.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of the two glossy black cars positioned next to each other. Dylan's large motor was parked on the right-hand side, a few centimeters away from the parking bay line, while the tires of the smaller car on the left stood directly on the white line.

Dylan captioned the post: "How, fine sir, do you want me to get into my car?."

The meteorologist's Today Show co-stars were quick to flock to the comments to share their shock at the frustrating situation. Savannah Guthrie simply penned: "omg."

© NBC Dylan shocked her co-stars with her post

Al Roker added: "Wow."

Dylan's fans were left concerned about how the TV star managed to get into her vehicle and eagerly awaited an explanation. One social media user penned: "The question is 'How the heck did he get out of this?'."

A second follower wrote: "Oh my goodness! Let us know how you got in?!?."

A third fan added: "But those spaces are small and you both are close to the white line . How do either of you get in and out?."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's father Jim, brothers Mike and James, and sons Calvin, Ollie and Rusty pose for a photo on the beach, shared on Instagram

Dylan was forced to explain herself in the comments after being called out that she too was parked extremely close to the parking bay line. She penned: "In response to why am I parked so close to the line: I hear you, but the car parked on the other side of me was also close the line. It was a “hug the right line” situation for the whole row. How did I get in? I didn’t…I had left something in the car. I’ll get it another time. Not worth the pulled muscle it would have taken to maneuver my way in."

The meteorologist's post comes after she spent time in Paris earlier this week before she headed to Saint Nazaire to report on the World America MSC Cruise. It has been a busy time for Dylan as she also ushered in her father's 80th birthday with a "low-key family weekend".

Dylan flew into New York to visit her brothers Mike and James Dreyer and surprise her father Jim on his milestone day. She captioned the sweet family portrait: "Surprised my dad for his 80th by flying in my brothers! Lots of family time and so…many…boys!!!! Happy birthday to the best dad in the world!!."