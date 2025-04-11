Vanessa Trump breaks silence on new romance with Tiger Woods to support him amid injury

Tiger Woods may not be participating in the 2025 Masters tournament, but he is still involved and new girlfriend Vanessa Trump is supporting him all the way.

The 49-year-old is celebrating a new professional partnership with the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, sharing the details on Instagram and praising the "transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and provide meaningful educational programming while ensuring access to fun and affordable golf".

"I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality," he shared.

Tiger and Vanessa went social media official in March

In response, Vanessa shared the post on Stories, according to the Daily Mail, tagging her new beau's foundation and publicly sharing her support for the new venture.

Tiger is recovering from an Achilles heel injury that he acquired while practising at home, and his decision not to play will see him miss the event for only the second time in his decades-long golfing career.

© Getty Images Kai (L) and Tiger Woods arrive to the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025

He underwent surgery in early March and on April 1 he took to X to share the news that his trainers had given him the all clear to play.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, [then] sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!" he tweeted.

"Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."Of course, it was an April Fool's joke and six minutes later he sent a follow up, writing: "P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess."

© TGL via Getty Images Tiger llooks on during their TGL presented by SoFi match

But he is sure to still be on the course, especially after he announced his blossoming romance with Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, the son of the President of the United States.

Tiger shared that they were a couple with a sweet Instagram post in late March that saw the pair cuddling up to each other.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im President Donald J Trump speaks with Tiger Woods during a reception honoring Black History Month

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" the father-of-two wrote in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Vanessa's daughter Kai is a budding golfer and often competes against his daughter, Charlie' Tiger shares Charlie and son Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Meet Tiger Woods' two talented children

He has also received his blessing from the President, with whom Tiger often plays golf.

"He told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good. I'm very happy for you both.' Just let them both be happy," said Trump,"Let them both be happy. They're both great."