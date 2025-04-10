Tiger Woods sparks debate with latest appearance

Tiger Woods has sparked debate amongst his fans after he appeared in a social media video with a significant change to his look.

The sporting legend revealed that he would be designing a par-3 golf course in Augusta, Georgia, as well as a learning center in the city.

Tiger's big move

"What an honor to be here and to have this moment, to be able to be part of Augusta National but just in a different way," he said in the video as he announced his new project.

"To have the ability to be able to design something that's going to impact the community, something that I truly believe in, and be able to do this with Augusta National, what an honor."

He continued: "So thank you so much for allowing us to be able to air this with you. It's a momentous day for all of us at the TGR Foundation."

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Tiger is recovering from an injury to his Achilles tendon

"To be able to do this in conjunction with Augusta, to be able to be bi-coastal and do something at a place that has meant so much to me in my lifetime."

During the video, fans pointed out that his face appeared "puffy", with one commenting that he "looks like he has been crying" while another added, "Has he been bitten by a bee?", sparking debate over what could have affected his appearance.

This comes after Tiger missed the Masters Champions Dinner in Augusta on Tuesday, thanks to his Achilles heel injury that he acquired while practising at home. He will not compete in the event, marking only the second time the 49-year-old has missed it in his golfing career.

Love is in the air

© Instagram Tiger and Vanessa announced their romance in March

It has been a year filled with highs and lows for the father of two, who withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February after his beloved mother, Kultida, passed away.

He bounced back in March when he announced his blossoming romance with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. They shared that they were a couple with a sweet Instagram post that saw the pair cuddling up to each other.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger wrote in the caption. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Family blessing

© Getty Images The golfer is close with Vanessa's daughter Kai

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump's son for 12 years and welcomed five children with him, before they went their separate ways in 2018.

Tiger is particularly close to his new partner's eldest child, Kai, who is an avid golfer and often competes against his daughter, Charlie.

He shares Charlie and his son Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

© SOPA Images/Shutterstock Tiger shares two children with his ex-wife Elin

The lovebirds earned the blessing of the President after he told reporters in the Oval Office that he was happy for the pair.

"He told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good. I'm very happy for you both.' Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great," he said.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, also shared that she was "so happy" about Vanessa's new romance in a touching Instagram comment.

