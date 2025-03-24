Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai shares unexpected reaction to Tiger Woods' major announcement

Kai Trump broke her silence following the news that her mother, Vanessa Trump, was dating legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

The father of two took to Instagram to share his relationship update on March 23, just days after the Daily Mail broke the news that he and Vanessa had been secretly dating.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger wrote alongside a picture of the two cuddling up together.

"We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The post has garnered over 400,000 likes, with Kai being one of them in a strong show of support for her lookalike mother.

Their announcement even received the blessing of Vanessa's former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump.

© Instagram Kai showed support for her mother's new relationship

"So happy for you both!" said the mom of three.

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 until they split in 2018. They welcomed five children together during their 13-year marriage: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Kai's grandfather is also a fan of the athlete, and only had praise for him in 2019 when presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The couple announced they were dating in an Instagram post

"We are in the presence of a true legend – an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance," the President said at the time. "He's also a great person."

Tiger has grown closer to Kai since striking up a relationship with her mother, and the three of them were seen arriving together at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California.

Kai attends the same school as Tiger's two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

© Instagram Vanessa was married to Kai's father Donald Jr. for 13 years

Charlie Woods is on the golf team at The Benjamin School in Florida, as is Kai; the pair competed in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March, with Tiger's son finishing 25th overall while the President's granddaughter placed last in her division.

The 17-year-old previously announced her intention to follow her passion for golfing after high school, thanking her parents for their unwavering support.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," Kai shared on Instagram. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point."

© Getty Images Tiger, Vanessa and Kai attended the Genesis Invitational together

She added: "I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support…I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

Meanwhile, Tiger and his ex-wife Elin are on good terms and successfully co-parent Charlie and his sister Sam despite their dramatic split in 2010.

"She's one of my best friends," the golfer shared with People. "We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then."