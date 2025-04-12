Eva Mendes' rare photos of 'my man' Ryan Gosling come with a warning

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but she couldn't help but praise her "man" in a rare shoutout on social media.

The 51-year-old appeared giddy with excitement as she expressed how "proud" she is after Ryan's "giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar" paid off.

© Getty Images Eva is very 'proud' of her 'man' Ryan Gosling

On April 10, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Directors announced a new award, Achievement in Stunt Design, which will honor stunt doubles at the 100th Oscars in 2028.

Ryan campaigned to have stunt performers recognized at the prestigious awards ceremony while promoting his 2024 film, The Fall Guy, in which he plays a stuntman alongside Emily Blunt.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Eva shared a carousel of photos of Ryan requesting stunts be included as an Oscars category while posing alongside some of the stunt doubles he worked with on the action film.

"My man is the F best!" Eva wrote. "Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I'm extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.

"And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it's officially a category!!"

She continued: "This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the the incredible stunt community!!"

© Getty Images Ryan's campaigning for stunts to be recognized at the Oscars paid off

However, Eva warned fans not to expect any more photos of Ryan to appear on her Instagram, reaffirming their desire to keep their relationship private.

"BTW, this is the last time I post a pic of my man and the total babe that is Emily Blunt. No más!" she added.

Eva's followers were beside themselves over her post and many loved her dedication to Ryan.

© Getty Images Eva warned she'll be sharing no more photos of Ryan

"You go girl!!! My man my man!! Say it louder for the ppl in the back. Congratulations this is a huge win. Stunt men definitely need to be recognized and supported," one commented.

A second said: "Say 'My Man!' One more time." A third added: "You and your man are the best!!! Best couple and duo!!!!"

© Getty Images Ryan and Eva keep their relationship out of the spotlight

Announcing the new Oscars category on Thursday, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said: "Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking.

"We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

Eva and Ryan have been together since meeting on the set of Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They are now parents to daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight.



Eva took a step back from acting in 2014 to take care of her daughters and described it as "the easiest decision I've ever made".

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

"I was older, and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she explained.

"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she added. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."