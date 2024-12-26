Eva Mendes shares radiant selfie as she and Ryan Gosling return home for Christmas after time abroad

Eva Mendes is home for the holidays.

The former actress and her husband Ryan Gosling have been recently living in the United Kingdom as the latter films his latest project, however they were back in sunny California in time for the holidays.

The couple has been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, and share two daughters together, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8.

As Christmas came and went, Eva took to Instagram and shared a selfie from home; in it, she is wearing light brown oversized sunglasses with a fuzzy gray hat, and there is a bright, beautiful blue sky behind her.

"RN… A very Cali Xmas," she wrote, then added in her native Spanish: "Feliz Navidad!" and: "Sending so much love," alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and wish the Gosling-Mendes family a very Merry Christmas, with one writing: "Merry Christmas to you and your family. I hope you had a lovely evening with your loved ones," as others followed suit with: "Merry Christmas beautiful!!" and: "Merry Christmas Bella! Besitos!" as well as: "Merry Christmas Eva! I hope you and your nearest and dearest have a wonderful day. Lots of love."

Though she is back home for the holidays, Eva did recently open up about her family's new life in England.

© Robert Kamau Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

Recently speaking with The Sunday Times, she shared that the family has been living in west London, specifically Notting Hill, for almost half a year now, and they are loving it.

© Getty Images They were at the Paris Olympics this summer with their daughters

"We're in Notting Hill, so we have access to those communal gardens. Seriously, it's magical," she gushed. Ryan was filming the Project Hail Mary adaptation, in which he stars as astronaut Ryland Grace, in Surrey.

© Instagram The family recently adopted a dog named Magic

However, Eva did have one complaint about life in the UK: the weather. "I love how you guys are so up for talking about the weather and the first ones to know that it's [expletive] weather," she joked.

© Getty Eva released her debut children's book. Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, earlier this year

Eva and Ryan have always been notoriously private, however Ryan did offer some rare insight into their home life while doing press for Barbie, in an interview with GQ last year.

As he opened up about the family's low-key lifestyle, the father-of-two explained that he and Eva's domestic life features no hired nannies — Eva's mom being the go-to babysitter — and that they spend most of their time at home. The quartet travels and stays together even when Ryan is working on a new project, which is why he deliberately does only one a year.