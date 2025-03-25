Eva Mendes inundated with support as she shares heartfelt family update

Eva Mendes is preparing for a difficult few weeks after revealing her love/hate relationship with April.

The actress, 51, paid tribute to her late brother, Carlos Mendes, on Monday, ahead of what would have been his 62nd birthday on April 2 and nine years since he died of cancer aged 53 on April 17, 2016.

Eva took to Instagram and shared a carousel of selfies of her surrounded by a forest as she admitted that she looks for "signs" that remind her of Carlos when his birthday approaches.

© Instagram Eva looks for 'signs' from her late brother

"My brother would've had a birthday this April 2. He passed almost 9 years ago. Then, less than 2 weeks later I gave birth to our second baby," she said, referring to her and Ryan Gosling's youngest daughter, Amada Lee, eight. They also share Esmeralda Amada, 10.

She continued: "When his birthday nears, I start to look for signs that could be him. Of course, this can all be in my head, but I rather not believe that. It's not as beautiful.

"So, here I am, starting to see hearts everywhere and feeling him a little extra right now. More to come, I'm sure," Eva concluded.

Among the photos were one of Eva holding a heart-shaped rock to her chest and a heart-shaped mark on a tree.

© Instagram Eva is seeing hearts everywhere

Eva was inundated with supportive messages from her followers, with one commenting: "He is showing you that he is always with you."

A second said: "Sending you hugs and peace." A third added: "Signs are SO REAL - I've always believed in them. I'm so sorry for your loss. Keep finding those signs."

© Instagram Eva with her late brother Carlos

Eva previously shared her "complicated relationship" with April, which not only marks her late brother's birthday and death anniversary but also her younger daughter's April 29, 2016, birthday.

"Oh April… I have such a complicated relationship with you," she wrote on Instagram last year. "Tomorrow would have been my brother's birthday….. in a couple of weeks from now is the day we lost him…"

© Instagram Eva has a 'complicated relationship' with April

She added: "But then, the end of April we got the biggest blessing of all, my little girl was born 8 years ago. I hate you April. But I love you more."

In 2019, Eva reflected on losing her brother and gaining a child in the same month, telling People: "It's so tough. Thank God I had my baby; it was a week after he passed. So, there was something to move forward. There was poetry to it all."

Sharing her "favorite memories" of Carlos, she added: "He used to, at Thanksgiving or a big dinner or Christmas dinner, roast everybody – but roast you hard.

"Of course, I miss him incredibly, and that's an understatement, but I'm holding on to that tradition."

She added: "I'm so happy that he gave me that. I don't think I could carry it on the way he did, but those are some fun memories because he would really get raw."