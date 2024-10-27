Eva Mendes admits she 'regretted' cosmetic transformations

Eva Mendes is getting candid about what she does to upkeep her appearance, but also what she has regretted.

The former actress marked her milestone 50th birthday earlier this year, on March 5, and she has rarely shied away from having different conversations about aging, be it concerning her appearance or about becoming a mom at an older age.

She and her partner Ryan Gosling, who she has been with since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, share two daughters, Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, eight.

WATCH: Eva Mendes On Rediscovering Her Identity As Her Children Grow Up

Speaking with The Sunday Times earlier this month, Eva opened up about cosmetic procedures, and her approach to them.

"I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she first said, and noted: "If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it."

However, she did admit: "There have been times where I've regretted something," but added: "You just wait it out."

© Getty Eva turned 50 in March

Eva has long been not only candid about aging but also been adamant about embracing it. Back in 2020, when she was just shy of her 46th birthday, she gracefully clapped back at an online troll who commented on a photo of hers that she was "getting old."

She wrote at the time: "Yes [you're] right," adding: "Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I'm aging."

© WWD She left acting about ten years ago

"Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn't," she further stated, maintaining it "makes me feel grateful," and: "So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here."

© Getty The former actress has been with Ryan since 2011

Eva has also spoken with candor about being grateful that she became a mom in her 40s. Speaking with People earlier this year, she shared: "When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me."

© Getty They share two daughters

"Then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard."

She further explained: "It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking. I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now, for sure."