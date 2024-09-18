Eva Mendes shares heartwarming glimpse into home life with Ryan Gosling — what they're really like

Eva Mendes is sharing a glimpse of what her life at home with Ryan Gosling is like.

The notoriously private couple, who have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, live in a small town outside of Los Angeles, and share two daughters, Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, eight.

And though they have famously always kept details about their family life out of the spotlight — like they have never confirmed whether they're married — the Hitch actress will occasionally delight fans with sweet updates.

Eva Mendes shares rare video of her daughters at the playground

Most recently, during an appearance at the 92NY while promoting her children's book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, Eva shared insight into her and Ryan's dynamic at home.

Among some of the details she shared was the revelation that she "can't cook," but thankfully Ryan, "an amazing cook," handles that department, per People.

She further shared that his shakshuka is one of her favorite dishes of his, before adding that try as she might, their daughters aren't exactly fans of the way she prepares eggs.

© Robert Kamau Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

"I know it sounds crazy but my kids don't really like my eggs, and it kind of hurts my feelings," she said.

MORE: Eva Mendes shares sentimental moment at home with daughter Esmeralda: 'That really got to me'

MORE: Eva Mendes shares rare video of daughters as she reveals the one activity 'I hate'

Eva added: "I tell [Ryan] ... at nighttime I'll be like, 'Baby, how can I mess up eggs?' I go, 'Anybody can make eggs,' and he's like, 'Oh, no, no, that's where you're wrong.'"

© Getty She is in NYC promoting her new book

The doting mom is in New York City this week promoting her new book, and during another recent appearance, on Good Morning America, she shared a sweet anecdote about how much the book has come in handy for her daughters already.

MORE: Eva Mendes shares how she 'connects' with daughters as she admits she wishes for more time with them

© Getty The couple recently made their first public appearance in years with their daughters

Eva first confirmed to host George Stephanopoulos that her girls do in fact "love" her new book, however, she then quipped: "I think they love it…" noting that the two are "very harsh critics," and definitely weren't shy to express some doubt during the initial creative process.

MORE: Eva Mendes asks 'when does this end' as she makes rare comment on kids

© Getty Images Esmeralda is ten and Amada in eight

Still, the book has clearly already become a favorite in the Gosling-Mendes household. Eva further shared how the other day "I got really excited," over a moment concerning her daughter that she maintained was "a true story, not a talk show story."

"My little girl who just turned ten was having a hard time and I swear to you, I walked into her room, and she is reading the book," she revealed, noting: "That really got to me."