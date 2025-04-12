 Jenna Bush Hager's daughter, 11, morphs into famous mom in stunning new photo

Jenna Bush Hager's firstborn child is growing up fast – and it seems she's slowly turning into a miniature version of her mom.

The Today Show host took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet mirror selfie with her eldest daughter, Mila. The photo captured the devoted mom wrapping her arms around her daughter while holding up her phone to the mirror. The two looked like twins as they smiled for the snap.

© Instagram Jenna and her daughter Mila

Jenna opted for her signature chic attire as she donned a black blouse adorned with gold buttons on the cuffs. The Jenna & Friends anchor styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural with a radiant complexion and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Mila looked adorable in an ivory-toned ribbed cardigan that featured stylish buttons. The 11-year-old's blonde tresses looked so long as they cascaded down her arms in loose curls.

The four posed for a sweet mirror selfie

The mother-and-daughter duo enjoyed an evening out with Jenna's pal Laird Gough and her daughter. In the next Instagram Story, the four posed for another mirror selfie –this time with the moms smiling warmly while the young girls pulled playful faces.

Jenna's kids

Jenna and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, share three children – daughters Mila and Poppy, and son Hal.

"My biggest dream was to be a mom," she said on the Today Show back in October 2022. "That's all I wanted. And my girls, I said to Henry, they have these other dreams."

© Instagram Jenna with her husband and three kids

She continued: "I kind of love that maybe because their mom worked — and my mom worked too – that I get up every day and I'm not there to make them breakfast, but they see something different."

Mila's TV debut

It seems Jenna's eldest child is already set for stardom as she made her TV debut back in January 2022 when she joined her mom for an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

During the show, Mila was asked what Hoda Kotb loves most about her mom. "You know when I love her the most, Mila? When she's laughing so hard she can't catch her breath," said the former Today anchor.

"Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!," Mila revealed.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Mila appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna

"You changed your pajamas!"

Jenna replied: "Thank you, Mila. Thank you so much."

Taking pleasure in Jenna's embarrassment, Hoda attempted to get more amusing anecdotes out of Mila. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," said Jenna.

"She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!," added Mila.