Jenna Bush Hager's son undergoes big physical change and Today co-star reacts

Jenna Bush Hager's brood are growing up fast and her latest instalment of life showed just how much.

The Today with Jenna and Friends host took to Instagram with a selection of photos to show fans what she's been up to lately.

She included a snap of her oldest daughter Mila, 11, sitting alongside her son, Hal, five. They were snuggling with their pet cat outside and looked filled with joy.

But it wasn't their happy faces that caught the eye of Jenna's fans... it was Hal's haircut.

The little boy's floppy locks had been replaced by a neat, grown up hairstyle and Jenna's social media followers remarked: "Hal's big man's haircut!" and said he looked so different.

Jenna's Today co-star, Savannah Guthrie chimed in too and simply wrote: "Hal's haircut," along with a smiling face emoji.

Jenna is also a mom to Poppy, nine, and she shares her adorable kids with her husband, Henry Hager.

Another baby?

Recently, Savannah revealed on Today that she'd had a dream that Jenna was expecting her fourth child. She cheekily asked her friend and colleague if she had anything to announce live on air.

Jenna took a breath and then looked straight at the camera before saying: "No, no, no," and bursting into laughter.

"I have nothing to announce," she confessed. "I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, although it's an imperfect number, is a perfect number for our household."

While Jenna is 43, Henry is approaching 47, she insists it's not because she's "too old," to have another baby.

"I'm still quite young," remarked Savannah.

Close connection

The pair have a close bond on and off screen and are forever connected through their children.

Jenna is godmother to Savannah's daughter Vale and Hal has a godmother in Savannah.

Their kids are all friends too and the two families regularly vacation together.

Savannah shares Vale and her son Charley with her husband Michael Feldman whom she married in 2014.

They had a rollercoaster journey to parenthood with Savannah welcoming their first child at the age of 42.

The couple went through IVF to have their miracle son.

"I'm so grateful for my blessings. I really can't get over it — I'll never get over it," she told People of becoming a mom. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope.

"I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance."

She added: "When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet."