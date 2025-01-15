Jenna Bush Hager reveals the 'controversial' move that got daughter Mila a 'lifetime ban' from Today

Jenna Bush Hager is entering a new era of her tenure with NBC, kicking off the first of a revamped Fourth Hour of Today on Monday, January 13.

The 43-year-old former daughter of President George W. Bush has been with NBC News and Today since 2009, taking over as the co-host of Today's Fourth Hour with Hoda Kotb in 2019.

After Hoda's departure on January 10, Jenna is now commandeering the segment Today with Jenna & Friends, and while she already has a few A-list guest hosts to join her, her family unfortunately did not make the cut.

"They're not jumping, but I may push them like I've done my whole life," she told E! News about potentially recruiting from her own home for Jenna & Friends. "You know who really wants to do it? Mila Hager."

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager share three children, those being daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and then the youngest, son Hal, five.

Mila has made a few appearances alongside her mom and Hoda on the Fourth Hour, although she memorably shared some embarrassing truths about Jenna during her last appearance in December 2022.

© Getty Images Jenna revealed her daughter Mila received a "lifetime ban" for her previous appearance on the show

Apparently, her last showing angered her dad enough that he imposed somewhat of a "lifetime ban" on his daughter returning to the air. "She said something very controversial," Jenna added.

"So, therefore, my husband gave her a lifetime ban. We'll see if that's lifted maybe for bring your kids to work day. But she hasn't been always the most supportive, let's just say that," the mom-of-three quipped.

Jenna did share some of the lessons she'd learned from her former co-anchor and close friend, watching her parent her own young daughters, Haley and Hope.

© Getty Images Mila's last appearance in December 2022 with Jenna and Hoda proved to be quite memorable

"This is such good parenting advice: Our kids don't just listen to what we say, we watch them," she noted. "And I've gotten to watch her. She's the best. She's the most empathetic."

"She taught me how to really listen, how to be present with our guest. But she also is so fun. Fun is underrated, and I think that's our mantra. We're going to have a lot of fun. And I think people want that."

© Instagram Jenna and Henry also share younger daughter Poppy and son Hal

For the first week of Jenna & Friends, she will be joined by Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer. Scarlett Johansson will fill the co-host seat for the second full week of the show.

"All of the women that have said yes are like dream guests," the former First Daughter gushed. "So the fact that they're willing to like host, which is work, means so much to me, especially when the world is hard. They're leaving their homes to come to be with us. We do not take that lightly. And we're so excited."

© Getty Images Hoda's final day on the show was January 10, 2025

Ahead of her departure, Hoda made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she was shown messages from each of her co-anchors. Upon seeing Jenna's, she emotionally noted: "Jenna…my relationship and friendship with her is next level, it's gonna last forever. And we can't even get through a show right now."