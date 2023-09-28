Inside Boiling Point co-stars Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters' epic love story

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are one of TV's best-loved couples. Since meeting in drama school, the duo have collaborated on over 13 projects, and they're teaming up once more for the BBC series, Boiling Point.

WATCH: The BBC releases new trailer for Boiling Point TV series

Set to reprise their roles as Andy and Emily, the on-screen characters are good friends on the show, which is exactly how Stephen and Hannah started out.

Speaking about the longevity of their marriage, in 2018, Stephen told Leicestershire Live: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while we just thought: this is daft, do you know what I mean? We like each other, we should get together."

© Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters with their children Grace and Alfie

The pair first crossed paths at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London. The couple, who grew close on the set of This is England (2006), eventually married in 2008, and have since welcomed two children together, called Grace and Alfie.

While they started out as friends, Stephen had always admired Hannah as an actress. "I watched Hannah back in the day at drama school and always thought she was brilliant," he gushed to Liverpool Echo in 2021.

© Getty The pair met at drama school

"Watching her read, doing scenes with her over the course of our time together, and also while she's been a working actress, I've been blown away. I just think, 'Wow… she is amazing'".

After six years of friendship, the pair eventually began dating, before tying the knot. In 2021 Hannah revealed that after 13 years of marriage, Stephen still gives her "butterflies".

© Karwai Tang The couple often sing each other's praises in interviews

Speaking about their on-screen chemistry, Hannah told the Liverpool Echo: "Twenty eight years we've known each other. I'm going to be honest – the secret is that it's me fancying my best mate. It's having butterflies in my tummy when I've been away from him for too long.

"It's still fancying the [expletive] off my husband, basically. I want to kill him at times… but I just adore him," she said.

Stephen has also made the sweetest comments about his wife. In a 2022 interview with The Independent, he said: "I feel exceptionally blessed. And I'm not talking about materialistic things.

"I'm not talking about my career. I'm talking about how blessed I feel to have the family I have, to have Hannah, who is my rock, to stand by me through thick and thin, who has always believed in me and is my soulmate. To have found that person in this lifetime is, for me, unbelievable...I really appreciate life, and all the close relationships I have."

© Getty Stephen and Hannah reside in Ibstock, a small village three miles south west of Coalville

Currently, Stephen and Hannah are based in Ibstock, a small village three miles south west of Coalville. "I'm part of the furniture here. I love the sense of camaraderie in Ibstock, the community spirit. It's a proper English village," Stephen explained to Leicestershire Live.

While Hannah and Stephen rarely speak about their children, they have revealed a few details about their home life. "Being a mum is my number one priority – that's what I pride myself on," Hannah said to iNews last year. "Our kids are in a fortunate position, but we've instilled that work ethic in them. They've still got to put the bins out on a Wednesday night."