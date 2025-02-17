Virdee star Staz Nair's life away from the cameras

Staz Nair has got everybody talking. Cast as the titular lead in BBC's Virdee, the 33-year-old has ditched his musical background, after auditioning for the X Factor in 2012 and made the transition to acting.

Delivering a stellar performance as Harry Virdee – the detective investigating Bradford's criminal underworld – Staz is on a role these days, and he's had the support of his wife, Joana Tavira, through it all. The duo, who met in London, live a private existence in Lisbon, Portugal, and the TV star admits that when he's not working, he's "basically retired". Here, we take a look at Staz's life away from the cameras…

WATCH: Virdee – trailer

Finding love

Staz is married to architect Joana Tavira. They tied the knot in Sintra, Portugal on April 29, 2023.

According to Dream Weddings Europe, who helped to plan and design their big day, the couple had more than 100 loved ones join them at Quinta da Bella Vista Sintra – a historic estate previously owned by Sherlock Holmes writer, Arthur Conan Doyle.

A year after they said 'I do', Staz penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife, writing: "Happy anniversary and happy first birthday to the best day of my life. @jtavira Loving you is the easiest and greatest honour I will have in this lifetime. Thank you for choosing me each and every day."

Moving to Portugal

Staz and Joana made the move to a beach town outside of Lisbon so they could be near her family. Speaking to The Telegraph, the Virdee star said: "I'm here with my wife and my dog, and everything is bliss. I've got a nice simple life; I walk my dog to the beach and I get a little local, freshly squeezed orange juice. I'm basically retired when I'm not working."

Over the years, Staz and Joana have spent time fostering dogs, and they've carved out their own slice of paradise in Portugal. Chatting with Schon last year, the 33-year-old explained that while his career is important to him, it's his home life that matters most.

"One of my goals is to make sure I never lose my work ethic, my willingness, and my desire to learn and be better. Also, to make sure that my personal life doesn't come with the cost of my professional one, where possible," he mused.

© Magical Society / David Gennard / BBC Staz Nair as Harry in Virdee

"My greatest role at the moment is being a husband to my wife, and one day it will be being a father to my children. One of my long-term goals is to make sure I always know to prioritize that and find a balance between the two because my love for my partner and my desire to have a positive and healthy family dynamic are most important to me and most integral to my happiness and joy and content in this life."