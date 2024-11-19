Meet Rebecca Hall's famous family – from acting husband to opera singer mother

Rebecca Hall is leading the haunting new BBC drama, The Listeners, with the actress having racked up incredible credits from the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise to Marvel hit Iron Man 3.

The 42-year-old actress has entertainment flowing through her veins with her parents both being veterans of the stage, while three of her siblings have also gone on to achieve notoriety in the industry. It's not just her biological family who are incredibly talented, as her husband is also an actor, with his most known credit being in The Gilded Age.

© Element Pictures/Will Robson-Scott/BBC Rebecca will be leading the cast of The Listeners

Meet Rebecca's incredibly famous family below…

Husband Morgan Spector

Rebecca is married to American actor Morgan Spector, with the couple meeting in 2014 after they appeared alongside each other in the stage production of Machinal. Rebecca and Morgan married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Ida, three years later in 2018.

Alongside his stage appearances, Morgan is known for playing George Russell in The Gilded Age. The star has also appeared in Boston Strangler, Orange Is the New Black and Homeland.

© Cindy Ord/VF24 Rebecca and Morgan share a daughter

The pair live away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood and speaking of their quiet home life earlier this year to People, Rebecca said: "I like to live pretty quietly, but I also don't like to just do that. I like to have the option to then dip into a lot of culture in the city, and we live close enough that we can do that and just go and be out and see friends and do that for a while."

Before meeting Morgan, Rebecca was in a relationship with director Sam Mendes.

Parents

Rebecca is the daughter of acclaimed theatre director Sir Peter Hall, who founded the Royal Shakespeare Company. Sir Peter is also credited with bringing Samuel Beckett's works over to the United Kingdom and served as a director of the National Theatre between 1973 and 1988.

Sir Peter died of pneumonia on 11 September 2017. In an obituary in The Times, he was described as "the most important figure in British theatre for half a century".

© Dave M. Benett Rebecca is the daughter of acclaimed theatre producer Sir Peter Hall

Rebecca's mother is American opera singer Maria Ewing, who made her professional debut in 1970. Maria met Sir Richard in 1978 with the pair bonding over their similar mindsets on operatic productions. They married on 14 February 1982, welcoming Rebecca three months later.

© Dave Benett Rebecca's mother Maria was a professional opera singer

However, due to the duo's "volatile natures" and busy careers, the pair ultimately separated in 1988 before divorcing in 1990. Maria died in 2022.

Siblings

Rebecca isn't the only famous child of Sir Peter, with three of her half-siblings joining the industry. Her older brother, Edward Hall, followed in his father's footsteps and founded Propellor, a company group that produce Shakespeare productions across the world. He has also directed plays like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Victoria Station.

© David M. Benett Rebecca's brother Edward is also a theatre producer

Older brother Christopher is a successful film and television producer, having worked on hits like Agatha Christie's Poirot, Showtrial and Day of the Jackal.

Rebecca's sister Jennifer Caron Hall initially started as a stage actress before transitioning into music with an album in 1987. Jennifer has also found work as an artist and an arts journalist.