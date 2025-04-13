Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Andy Murray shares ultra-rare photo with wife Kim as they mark special anniversary
andy murray at races with wife kim© Getty Images

The three-time grand slam champion retired last year 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Former tennis star Andy Murray delighted fans at the weekend when he posted a special tribute to his wife Kim in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary.

In a post shared to Instagram, the sporting legend uploaded a joyous picture of the pair posing on the frosted slopes of Val d'Isère. Andy and Kim, who tied the knot in 2015, beamed for the camera as they stood behind a large, heart-shaped frame in vivid red.

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears recently enjoyed a family holiday in Europe© Instagram
Andy and his wife Kim wed in 2015

In a touching display of affection, Andy, 37, had one arm wrapped around his wife's shoulder.

The pair were clad in their ski gear and donned matching black ski trousers and reflective goggles. For a touch of colour, Kim, 37, wore a stylish duck egg blue jacket.

"10 years of marriage [red heart emoji] four kids and two skiing holidays later. Still smiling (albeit through slightly gritted teeth)," Andy quipped in his caption.

The Wimbledon star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. One follower wrote: "Congratulations to you both and wishing you many more!" while a second noted: "A first decade in partnership! Just lovely!" and a third chimed in: "You two are the BEST - Congratulations."

Andy Murray and Kim Sears on wedding day© Getty Images
Andy Murray and Kim Sears wed at Dunblane Cathedral

Loved-up couple Andy and Kim exchanged vows on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral after first crossing paths at a party for the US Open in 2005.

Their wedding reception was held at the stunning Cromlix House, which Andy purchased after his brother wed there back in 2010.

The couple at Cheltenham© Getty Images
The couple share four children together

Ahead of their nuptials, Andy said in an interview: "There won't be any celebrities as such. I don't have any celebrity friends, so it wasn't something that was planned."

He continued: "[It'll be] Everyone who we're close to, people we've spent a lot of time with in the past but also people we see ourselves spending time with in the future. That's how we came up with the names."

Andy and Kim's family life

The couple are doting parents to four children: Sophia, eight, Edie, six, Teddie, four, and Lola, three.

Sophia is already showing signs of following in her father's sporty footsteps. When Sophia was just five years old, Andy revealed: "My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to, I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends."

While Andy prefers to keep his adorable brood out of the spotlight, his two eldest daughters supported Andy from the sidelines at his final Wimbledon match last year. They were also present when legendary presenter Sue Barker made a surprise appearance to lead an emotional tribute to the athlete on Centre Court.

