Andy Murray shares ultra-rare tribute to wife Kim as she celebrates major achievement
andy murray in grey coat with wife kim sears © Getty Images

The former Wimbledon champion shares four children with Kim

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Tennis star Andy Murray paid a rare tribute to his wife Kim Sears on Wednesday after she celebrated a huge win.

In a post shared to Instagram, the sports star, 37, uploaded a radiant photograph of Kim celebrating the success of their hotel, Cromlix, which nabbed the AA Hotel of the Year Award for Scotland.

woman in sequin dress holding glass award© Instagram
Kim was all smiles as she clutched her award

Andy and his wife Kim purchased the five-star hotel back in 2013 for £1.8 million. The property boasts fifteen bedrooms, a chapel, tennis courts, a games room, a Chez Roux restaurant and 34 acres of private gardens.

Andy Murray with Kim Sears during the Wimbledon Championships 2013 Winners Ball© Getty Images
The couple opened their hotel in 2014

For the glitzy outing, Kim donned a shimmering sequined dress in burgundy which she teamed with a glossy black manicure for a hint of autumnal glamour.

She wore her caramel tresses in bouncy waves, and rounded off her look with smokey eyeshadow and lash-lengthening mascara.

In his caption, Andy was quick to praise his wife, writing: "At least someone in the family can still win stuff. Congrats to my wife and all the team @cromlixhotel for winning the AA Hotel of the year award for Scotland."

He finished by adding: "Not sure what's going on with her nose here."

Andy Murray and Kim Sears on their wedding day© Getty Images
Andy and his glowing bride Kim on their wedding day in 2015

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. In awe of Kim's hair, one follower wrote: "We all know Kim’s hairdresser is the real winner around here!" while a second noted: "Congratulations!!! That's awesome and so well deserved!" and a third chimed in: "Amazing… You're hilarious."

Andy and Kim, who wed in 2015, are notoriously private about their family life, and tend to keep their four children out of the spotlight.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Andy Murray's family life

Together they are proud parents to Sophia, eight, Edie, six, Teddie, four, and Lola, three. Most recently, Andy's two eldest daughters were on hand to support the tennis star at his final Wimbledon match.

In a farewell interview with legendary broadcaster Sue Baker, Andy paid an emotional tribute to his loved ones, describing Kim as the "best mum."

Sue interviewing Andy on day 4 of the Wimbledon Championships © Getty Images
Sue interviewed Andy during a farewell presentation

Reflecting on his wife's endless support, he said: "We met the first time when we were 18 years old. Kim's dad is a tennis coach and we met over in New York and went out for dinner there at the US Open.

"I choked a little bit the first time we went out. We walked her home to her hotel and I asked her for her email address. I don’t think that’s a normal thing to do.

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears recently enjoyed a family holiday in Europe© Instagram
The pair share four children together

"She came along to actually watch me for the first time at the US Open. I actually vomited twice in that match. Once right in front of where she was sitting. I then stood up and vomited on my opponent’s racquet bag and she still seemed to like me so I knew she was a keeper after that.

He finished by adding: "She's been an amazing, amazing support to me and to my whole family and is the best mum."

