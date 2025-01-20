Rami Malek and Emma Corrin's super private £5m London home with famous neighbours

Rami Malek is known for his many roles in credits such as Mr Robot and James Bond's No Time to Die.

Not only that but he's adored for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody – for which he won Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, his partner, Emma Corrin, is swiftly becoming as successful as Oscar-winning Rami.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Rami Malek and Emma Corrin during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Dinner at The Royal Festival Hall

Emma, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, grew to fame after appearing in Netflix's The Crown as Princess Diana. More recently, they appeared in the Hollywood movie Nosferatu.

It's safe to say that both stars have many impressive film, television and theatre credentials to their names.

But away from work, Emma and Rami, who have been dating since summer 2023, prefer to live a low-key life.

The pair have been spotted at film events in recent times but, generally, they keep themselves to themselves.

However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, the Oppenheimer actor made a rare comment about his relationship with the fellow actor, calling Emma, whom he refers to as "Em", "fascinating".

Rami and Emma spent most of their time in London, here's what we know about their home life…

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin's ultra-private life in London

Rami and Emma splashed £5 million on a luxury "mega mansion" in the upscale area of Hampstead in North London last June, according to The Sun.

Though Emma nor Rami are yet to share photographs of their home, houses in the area are typically generous in size, boasting multiple bedrooms and reception rooms across more than two storeys, with small yet chic back gardens offering the rare respite of nature in the big smoke.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lots of celebs live in the trendy area of Hampstead

The pair had begun dating the year prior and while Rami had been dividing his time between Emma's homeland and the States, Californian-born Rami and Emma settled in the English capital.

The loved-up couple have been spotted out and about in public numerous times since they became official.

They were spotted by eagle-eyed fans at a gig for BST Hyde Park in 2023. They have also been photographed walking in and around London many times, and also in Margate, Kent, where Emma is from originally.

© Getty Rami Malek and Emma Corrin leaving the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' after party in July 2024

The Guardian reports that they also spend time in Margate where it's thought they have a second home.

Rami and Emma settling on Hampstead is not necessarily surprising. The A-listers will be able to enjoy the close connection to central London while also benefitting from the privacy and quietness the leafy northern suburb provides.

What's more, they'll be in familiar company. Hampstead has long been a favoured place of residency for the elite. Stars including Ricky Gervais, Liam Gallagher, Dame Judi Dench, and Harry Styles all have homes in the sought-after area.

© Franco Origlia Rami and Emma have been loved up for almost two years

Rami might even bump into an old friend while walking through Hampstead Heath as it's been reported that James Bond actor Daniel Craig – Rami's on-screen arch nemesis – and his wife, Rachel Weisz, also live in the area.

Meanwhile, Rami also told The Guardian how he prefers to go unnoticed while living in London. After discovering a Middle Eastern grocery shop, Rami was "comforted", he said: "There was an aisle of just grape leaves.

"And I heard all these different versions of Arabic. I get recognised quite a bit, but I didn't there. No one bothered me in that supermarket."