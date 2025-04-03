Rebecca Judd reveals shock split after 21 years

Rebecca Judd shocked fans with major news on Wednesday, with her longtime manager and friend revealing they had parted ways after more than 20 years together.

Lucy Mills took to Instagram to reminisce about their time together, recalling the early days of their friendship and calling it the "end of an era".

"It started way back in 2004 after that infamous Red Dress moment, fresh faced girls in our early twenties when I was working as an AFL player agent," the talent manager wrote.

"Over the last 21 years I have had the privilege of working alongside not only a great friend, but an incredible talent. I will always cherish our two decades together," she continued.

"So many amazing career highlights, and seven kids thrown in for fun. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Your friendship and loyalty has meant so much to me."

Rebecca jumped to the comments section to share her appreciation for her friend, writing a sweet message that read: "Love you long time Lucy."

© Instagram Lucy shared her appreciation for Rebecca after 21 years of friendship

The mother of four will now be represented by 22 Management agent Sean Anderson, who shared his own message of congratulations for Rebecca's major career move.

"We are excited to welcome @becjudd to the 22 family!" he wrote. "Bec is a renowned TV presenter, designer, and entrepreneur with a strong digital presence."

Rebecca burst onto the scene in 2004 at the Brownlow Medal ceremony, looking incredible in a red Tarvydas gown which featured a dramatic plunging neckline.

© Getty Images They made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2004

She had met her AFL beau, Chris Judd, just two years earlier in a Perth pub, when she was just 19 years old.

"It's weird, I didn't really have lots of boyfriends growing up and I was very, very, very picky and I saw him and I was like 'Damn! I like him,'" the brunette beauty said in an Instagram Q+A.

"I was a bit drunk, I'd had a load of red wine so I was quite confident because I didn't really used to be confident with guys."

© Getty Images Chris and Rebecca married in 2010

She was working as a model at the time and living overseas, while Chris was in a relationship; after Rebecca decided to move back home and he had split with his girlfriend, they began dating and got engaged in 2009.

The model discovered she was pregnant with their first child the night before her hen's party, prompting the pair to rethink their lifestyle. "While I was happy to be pregnant, I was also quite overwhelmed," she wrote in her book The Baby Bible.

"We lived a pretty self-absorbed lifestyle in Prahran – shopping, eating, heading out to bars and clubs. How the hell would a baby fit into that lifestyle?!?"

© Getty Images Rebecca attended the Australian Grand Prix

They welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2011, and their daughter, Billie, in 2014. Rebecca and Chris added to their brood in 2016 with twin boys Tom and Darcey.

The TV presenter's major career move comes just weeks after she shared insight into her trip to Melbourne amid the Australian Grand Prix.

"@ausgp you've cooked me," said alongside a makeup-free snap. "I had the BEST week and now today my social battery is so low I can barely speak."

She added that while she was sad to see fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri fail to secure a spot on the podium, it was "probably the best sporting event on the calendar."