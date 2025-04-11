Chris Hughes' 'difficult' split from pop star ex: 'things haven't felt great'

Former Love Island favourite Chris Hughes has won the hearts of the nation on this season of Celebrity Big Brother, especially when he comforted housemate JoJo Siwa after Mickey Rourke made some homophobic jokes towards the 21-year-old.

Though he first got famous dating Olivia Attwood on the show, he has another famous ex, from whom he had quite a difficult split.

© GC Images Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson dated for 16 months

Chris and former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson first started dating in late 2018, having what they both described as a "very normal relationship".

Chris and Jesy's 'difficult' separation

After the couple were forced to isolate separately during the lockdown in March 2020, it wasn't long before they separated.

"It was a tough period in a lot of people's personal lives and it was for me too, as break-ups are never easy," Chris told The Sun on Sunday a year after the split. "It was difficult. Sometimes you just grow apart. There have definitely been days when I wake up and things haven't felt great."

© WireImage Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split in April 2020

The Celebrity Big Brother star called the period immediately after their breakup "really tough", adding: "There were days where I was waking up and our split was the first thing I was thinking about."

He continued: "I was thinking, 'I hope I feel good today. I hope mentally I feel all right.' I had to try my hardest mentally to break the cycle."

Chris and Jesy are still close

Despite the breakup, Chris also asserted that the two are still close, telling the publication: "We're very good friends and we enjoyed all that time together. I look back and I don't look at anything with regret."

The Love Island star reflected on their time: "We still support each other and it was just a period in life where you move on. But it's nice to look back on the good memories of my relationships with Jesy and there were plenty of good times. There's no reason not to like each other."

Chris even responded to Jesy's pregnancy post on Instagram earlier this year, penning in the comments: "Go on girl".

Jesy and Zion Foster

After an on-and-off relationship since 2022, Jesy announced that she was pregnant with the baby of 26-year-old producer and rapper Zion Foster, in January.

© GC Images, Getty Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have been dating on-and-off since 2022

The pair first dated for some time in 2022, but split in November 2023. They then began dating again the next year, but separated again after five months. Soon afterwards, the couple gave their romance another chance, and appear to be starting a family of their own.