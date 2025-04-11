Inside Toni Braxton's tumultuous marriage saga with rapper Birdman

R&B superstar Toni Braxton's on-and-off-again relationship with her partner, Birdman, has reached new and complex heights after their secret wedding was revealed.

Toni and Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, tied the knot on August 8, 2024, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The pair then separated just two days later, and Toni filed for divorce after only two weeks of marriage.

According to her attorney, their union had been "irretrievably broken", yet Toni dismissed the divorce petition in January 2025, with Birdman signing off on the document.

A complicated romance

© WireImage Toni and Birdman secretly married in August 2024

The musicians have shared a tumultuous relationship since they became a couple in 2016; they dated on and off again for years until the rapper popped the question to his girlfriend in February 2018.

Toni shared her excitement with People at the time, revealing that she never expected to fall in love with her "bestie for like 15 or 16 years."

"I never thought we would be dating or getting married," she told the outlet.

© Getty Images for BET They called off their engagement in 2019

She shared on her reality show, Braxton Family Values, that the pair were smitten with each other. "Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I'm a flowers girl, what can I say?" she said. "He's an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored."

Rumors abounded that they had called it quits in early 2019 when Toni was spotted without her engagement ring.

Birdman explained on The Wendy Williams Show that the ring had gone missing, emphasizing that they were not splitting up. "She's so genuine. She keeps it 100 with me," he said on the show. "It was in her luggage or something, at the airport, and the bag was left and the ring went missing…It is what it is. We will buy another one, ain't no big deal."

Toni's heartbreak

© Instagram The star shared that she was excited to be single

Sadly, Toni and Birdman did, in fact, call off their engagement in 2019, with the "Un-Break My Heart" singer opening up about her life as a single woman. "Single is nice," she told People. "I haven't practised it yet, but I'm going to soon because I've been wrapped up in my [Vegas residency]."

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and dating."

"I mean, dating can be scary too. It can be a little bit," she then admitted. Toni added that "a nice guy, someone who will watch Lifetime with me all day long - [or] at least once in the week" was what she was looking for.

Reunion rumors

© Getty Images for BET Toni insisted that they were not married in a 2024 post

In 2024, Toni squashed rumors that she had said "I do" with her former flame, taking to Instagram to set the record straight. "My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married. We are both single," she wrote.

While the pair are still legally married as per the court documents, there is no trace of Birdman on Toni's Instagram page, indicating that they may have split for good.

Before her romance with Birdman, the 57-year-old was married to musician Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013. They share sons Diezel, 22, and Denim, 23.

