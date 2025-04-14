Inside Khloe Kardashian's daughter True's lavish 7th birthday celebrations

Khloé Kardashian had every reason to smile this weekend as her daughter True turned seven in a vibrant celebration fit for a mini style star.

The Good American co-founder, 40, marked her little girl's special day with a party bursting with color, creativity and love, sharing joyful glimpses of the festivities with her 311 million Instagram followers.

© Instagram True turns 7!

Neon party

"It's a neon party, so all of the slime glows in the dark. … Oh my gosh, so cute," Khloé could be heard saying proudly in one of the clips she posted to her Stories. And cute it was. The bash featured a Rainbow Friends theme, a glow-in-the-dark LED dance floor, and craft stations where partygoers could make their own slime – all bathed in vibrant hues of pink, blue and lime green.

True, whose bright personality was reflected in every dazzling detail of the event, beamed with excitement as she posed with armfuls of balloons. In one sweet moment, she and Khloé showed off their mother-daughter manicures – matching in spirit, with Khloé opting for a chic rainbow French tip, while True wore a playful rainbow glitter design. "Twinning with my angel girl," Khloé captioned the snap.

© Instagram True's lavish neon themed birthday party

Heartfelt tribute

Later that day, the reality star and business mogul took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, sharing a carousel of personal photos and an emotional message that left fans teary-eyed.

"My sweet girl, my first baby… You are seven today. Seven years of loving you, of learning from you, of being transformed by you in ways I never imagined possible," Khloé began. "You are the one who made me a mommy. The moment life opened up and showed me just how beautiful it could be. You gave me a reason to keep going, to rise above the hard days, to believe in light again."

© Instagram Khloe put on a lavish party for True

She continued, "You don’t even realize it yet, but in my darkest moments, you were the brightest light I had. You and Tatum forever will be that light. You’ve saved me more times than I can count, just by being you. Your love is pure magic. Your laughter is healing and infectious, your hugs are precious and your soul is my forever."

Khloé also praised her daughter for the love she shows her family. "I’m so proud of our little family. I’m so proud of the sister you are to Tatum. The daughter you are to me. The cousin and friend you are… I can go on and on."

"Happy birthday my sweet True. You are my smile, my strength, my forever sunshine. Mommy and Tay Tay love you more than words could ever say. Always and always, Mommy."

© Instagram True poses on her 7th Birthday

The sweet reason behind True's name

True was born in Cleveland on April 12, 2018, during a particularly complex time in Khloé’s life. Despite the challenges, she has often said that becoming a mother transformed her. Her younger child, son Tatum, arrived via surrogate in July 2022, and Khloé has since embraced her role as a doting mother of two with fierce devotion.

When it came to choosing True’s name, it was a sweet nod to family history. Khloé has previously revealed that the name was suggested by her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. "Picking a name for your child is really so tough!" she said in a social media post. "I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name."

"It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head. I love that it's a family name," she added.