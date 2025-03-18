Khloé Kardashian's daughter True towers over her brother in never-before seen snaps

When your aunt is a supermodel and your dad is an NBA player, it's no surprise that you're destined for great heights. It looks like Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True, and son, Tatum, have certainly inherited their parents' impressive stature, as they appeared noticeably taller in a recent photo.

The Good American founder ushered in St. Patrick's Day with a sweet snap of her two children dressed perfectly for the occasion on her Instagram Story. Tatum looked adorable in a bright green sweatpants ensemble that was layered over a simple white t-shirt. Khloé's son teamed his bold look with white sneakers while his dark corkscrew curls looked considerably longer.

True stood tall beside her younger brother, striking a fierce pose that clearly showcased her natural confidence in front of the camera. Khloé's firstborn donned a pair of navy leggings adorned with a green four-leaf clover print. The eye-catching garment was styled with a plain black T-shirt and multi-colored Nike sneakers.

© Instagram The siblings looked adorable

Tristan Thomspon's daughter accessorized her stylish look with a slew of green beaded bracelets, a delicate necklace, and a green ribbon that was tied round her hair. True held a lime in her hand as she smiled towards her mom.

Over the image, Khloé penned: "Not sure what the lime represents but it's green."

The Kardashians star went on to post two more images of her children as they served different poses. The siblings are clearly incredibly close with one another as they playfully laughed while standing against a plain white wall.

© Instagram Both children looked so tall

It seems the family were headed to Rob Kardashian's birthday party as Khloé posted a following snap of her brother's jaw-dropping birthday cake. The cake was designed in the shape of a black top hat adorned with gold coins, fake dollar bills, and a basketball, baseball, and football detailed design.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian's birthday cake

Khloé shares her two children, True and Tatum, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The star gave birth to her first child in April 2018 and the couple welcomed their son via surrogate in July 2022.

The TV personality opened up to ELLE about raising her children after becoming a mother of two. She said: "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

Khloé also revealed how becoming a parent helped her form a closer bond with her family. "There are things that you can't understand until you are a parent. My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion — it's like, wait, you had six kids?," she shared with Health Magazine.