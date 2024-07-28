Kris Jenner says grandson Tatum is Rob Kardashian 'to the T' as she shares sweet family photos

When you have 13 grandchildren like Kris Jenner, there's almost always something to celebrate!

Over the weekend, it was Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum's turn to be fêted, as he rang in his second trip around the sun.

And as the Kardashian family matriarch was the first of the family to give the birthday boy a sweet tribute, she couldn't help but note, as the family and fans frequently have, just how much he looks like his uncle Rob Kardashian.

Recommended video You may also like Khloe Kardashian shares rare video of brother Rob with their father Robert

In honor of little Tatum's second birthday on Sunday, July 28, Kris took to Instagram and shared a round of heartwarming photos of the birthday boy through his first two years.

The first captured him standing tall looking so grown up, and more followed of him sitting on his grandmother's lap, cozying up with his mom and older sister True, plus more adorable photos of him as a baby.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing little Grandson Tatum!!!!" Kris, whose grandkids affectionately call "Lovey," wrote in her caption, adding: "You are such a beautiful boy filled with wonder, joy, amazement, curiosity and so so so much love!!!!!!"

She continued: "You are the sweetest most special little love bug and every day fill me with such happiness and the best energy to start my days… I am so blessed God chose me to be your Grandma and I love you beyond measure!!!! Lovey," and lastly wrote: "P.S. you are Rob to the T!!!!!!!!"

MORE: Kris Jenner 'very emotional' as she undergoes hysterectomy after tumor discovery

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's department-store inspired home bemuses Kris Jenner

Fans and family members alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to further celebrate Tatum, with his aunt Kim Kardashian writing: "The cutest!!!" as others followed suit with: "He looks so much like Rob and Dream. Happy Birthday Tatum," and: "I loooove these posts, they always warm my heart Kris," as well as: "It seems so fitting that Khloe got a little Rob… Rob was always her baby!"

© Instagram Tatum was born on July 27, 2022

Khloé welcomed both Tatum and his older sister True, six, via surrogacy with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship starting in 2016, until 2021.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's family rallies around daughter Penelope Disick on 12th birthday with never-before-seen snaps

© Instagram Khloé is a proud mom to True and Tatum

Kris first became a grandmother with the birth of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, in 2009. The former couple also welcomed daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, nine, plus the Poosh founder also shares son Rocky, born November 2023, with husband Travis Barker.

MORE: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's love story: age gap concerns, engagement rumors & more

© Instagram Tatum is identical to his uncle Rob

The remaining Kardashian grandchildren are Kim's four kids with Kanye West, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, Rob's daughter Dream, seven, who he shares with ex Angela White, and Kylie Jenner's kids Stormi, six, and Aire, two, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.