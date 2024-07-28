Kris Jenner says grandson Tatum is Rob Kardashian 'to the T' as she shares sweet family photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kris Jenner gives shout-out to rarely-seen son Rob Kardashian as she shares sweet family photos
The Kardashian matriarch celebrated her daughter Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum's second birthday

When you have 13 grandchildren like Kris Jenner, there's almost always something to celebrate!

Over the weekend, it was Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum's turn to be fêted, as he rang in his second trip around the sun.

And as the Kardashian family matriarch was the first of the family to give the birthday boy a sweet tribute, she couldn't help but note, as the family and fans frequently have, just how much he looks like his uncle Rob Kardashian.

In honor of little Tatum's second birthday on Sunday, July 28, Kris took to Instagram and shared a round of heartwarming photos of the birthday boy through his first two years.

The first captured him standing tall looking so grown up, and more followed of him sitting on his grandmother's lap, cozying up with his mom and older sister True, plus more adorable photos of him as a baby.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing little Grandson Tatum!!!!" Kris, whose grandkids affectionately call "Lovey," wrote in her caption, adding: "You are such a beautiful boy filled with wonder, joy, amazement, curiosity and so so so much love!!!!!!"

She continued: "You are the sweetest most special little love bug and every day fill me with such happiness and the best energy to start my days… I am so blessed God chose me to be your Grandma and I love you beyond measure!!!! Lovey," and lastly wrote: "P.S. you are Rob to the T!!!!!!!!"

Fans and family members alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to further celebrate Tatum, with his aunt Kim Kardashian writing: "The cutest!!!" as others followed suit with: "He looks so much like Rob and Dream. Happy Birthday Tatum," and: "I loooove these posts, they always warm my heart Kris," as well as: "It seems so fitting that Khloe got a little Rob… Rob was always her baby!"

Khloé welcomed both Tatum and his older sister True, six, via surrogacy with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship starting in 2016, until 2021.

Kris first became a grandmother with the birth of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, in 2009. The former couple also welcomed daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, nine, plus the Poosh founder also shares son Rocky, born November 2023, with husband Travis Barker.

The remaining Kardashian grandchildren are Kim's four kids with Kanye West, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, Rob's daughter Dream, seven, who he shares with ex Angela White, and Kylie Jenner's kids Stormi, six, and Aire, two, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

