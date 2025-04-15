Inside Pedro Pascal's surprising net worth and how much he was paid for the Last of Us

Pedro Pascal is having his long-overdue moment in the spotlight, and 2025 is proving to be his biggest year yet.

The Chilean-American actor, known for his charisma, talent and unmistakable screen presence, has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stepping into the iconic role of Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic, in the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot.

While Pedro is now one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, his path to superstardom has been anything but instant.

Behind the headlines, the internet memes and his ever-growing fanbase is a seasoned professional who has quietly built an impressive body of work across two decades.

© WireImage Pedro Pascal is one of Hollywood's most in demand actors

What is Pedro's net worth?

In 2025, his estimated net worth is said to be around $10 million, a figure that reflects both his longstanding dedication to the craft and his newfound A-list status.

For his acclaimed performance in The Last of Us, Pedro reportedly earned $600,000 per episode for season one, according to Variety.

With the series becoming one of HBO’s biggest hits, it's no surprise the actor’s stock continues to rise. Reports from Parade suggest he was paid $4.5 million for the first season alone. As anticipation builds for the second season, which premieres on April 13, fans will once again see Pedro reprise the role of Joel Miller, a character who has become synonymous with his name.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Pedro is known for his role on Gladiator

Pedro's breakthrough

His breakthrough, however, came long before the world started calling him their "Internet Daddy." Audiences first took notice of Pedro’s scene-stealing performance as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

That magnetic turn led to further standout roles, including DEA agent Javier Peña in Narcos, and later, the stoic bounty hunter Din Djarin in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Recommended video You may also like Pedro Pascal's winning SAG Awards speech proves a crowd favorite

How much was Pedro paid for Star Wars series?

While his salary for the Star Wars series has never been officially revealed, his voice work and on-screen presence have become defining features of the show’s success. Though much of the physical performance is done by stunt doubles beneath the helmet, Pedro remains its emotional core.

His cinematic resume is equally impressive. Pedro has starred in films like Wonder Woman 1984, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he held his own opposite Nicolas Cage in a hilariously meta performance. Each of these roles showcased his remarkable range and reinforced his ability to steal every scene he’s in.