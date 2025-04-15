Meet Kevin Bacon's talented and distinguished brother with an Emmy-winning career

Kevin Bacon's prolific career has solidified his place in Hollywood, and the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game is a testament to his widespread connections in the movie industry.

But there's another talented Bacon brother who got his creative start years before his famous sibling.

Here's what we know about Michael Bacon

© Getty Kevin's not the only talent in his family

How many brothers and sisters does Kevin have?

Kevin and Michael are the only sons of their parents Ruth and Edmon Bacon but they're not the only two children in the family.

The couple also welcomed four daughters, Kira, Elinor, Karin and Hilda.

© Getty Images Michael and Kevin have a close brotherly bond

They grew up in Philadelphia in a "skinny little townhouse," with their mom working as an elementary school teacher and their father as an urban planner.

Ruth died in 1991 and Edmon passed away in 2005.

Talking of his relationship with his brother and sisters, Kevin said: "I think that the way we were brought up in that house with our parents, they really let us make our own way in terms of our interpersonal relationships.

"What’s really cool about that is now we haven't been all together for many, many, many, many, many years, but we're still all close. W'’re good friends.”

Michael is an Emmy-winner

While Kevin has graced the silver screen for decades, Michael carved out his own path in music. He's an accomplished composer, songwriter, and musician. Born nine years before Kevin, Michael's musical journey began long before Kevin's acting career took off.

He's a guitarist, cellist, and keyboardist, who appreciates a wide variety of musical genres.

Michael has scored numerous movies and TV shows and he won an Emmy in 1992 for his score for The Kennedys.

He's also been composing for the PBS show Finding Your Roots since 2012.

The Bacon Brothers

© WireImage They're in a band together

Kevin and Michael joined forces to showcase their musical talent when they created their band The Bacon Brothers.

Their collaboration began when they were invited to perform for a charity event in the mid 90s.

They've now released 11 albums and toured internationally.

"The fact that we sort of started very low key just by writing songs together, I realized at a very early age the talent he had for music — even though he's completely untrained,” Michael told Riff Magazine of his brother's musical ability. "I’ve been in a lot of different bands, and if I didn’t really respect my brother as a musician, I wouldn't do it."

Michael's family

© Getty Images Michael has been happily married to his wife Betsy since the 70s

Outside of his career, Michael is a happy husband and father. He married his wife, Betsy, in 1972, and they had a son, Neil, together.

He has been known to join his dad and uncle in their band.

Betsy has a passion for music too and previously quit her job as a teacher to pursue a career in the industry.

Strong connection

© Getty Images Michael and Kevin have always got along well

Working with family can be a rollercoaster ride but Michael says he and Kevin have always got along well.

"With my brother and I, since we’re nine years apart, we really didn’t have the battling brothers syndrome, which I think a lot of brothers do," he Michael told Bigtakeover.com.

"Where they punch each other until one starts to cry and then the parents come in and break it up."

He then joked: "So far, every time Kevin's punched me, I haven’t cried."

Michael added: "I look at it like, maybe you have disagreements and maybe you get on each other’s nerves but there's a very fundamental family connection that is strong, and I think makes it easier to be in a band with a sibling."