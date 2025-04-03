Kevin Bacon's ex before Kyra Sedgwick went on to marry another very famous star

Kevin Bacon has been happily married to Kyra Sedgwick since 1988, but before their celebrated love story, the Footloose star had an interesting dating history.

Prior to falling for the love of his life, Kevin had a five-year relationship with another actress who went on to marry someone incredibly famous.

Who was Kevin's 80s squeeze?

When did Kevin and Kyra meet?

Kevin and Kyra connected when they were both working on the 1987 PBS film adaptation of the play Lemon Sky.

© Instagram It was young love for Kevin and Kyra

But they actually met many years before that... when Kyra was only 12.

She'd attended a matinee of a play that 19-year-old Kevin was acting in. Kyra's brother encouraged her to go and tell him how much she'd enjoyed the performance, so she did.

When they were properly introduced as adults, Kyra said she didn't think Kevin was "her type."

© Gilbert Flores They have two grown children

However, Kevin insisted: "I was knocked out," and added: "I thought she was amazing."

They married in 1988 and went on to have two children, Travis and Sosie, together.

Before Kyra

© Getty Images Kevin and Tracy were in love

Kevin's half a decade romance before meeting Kyra was with actress Tracy Pollan.

They dated from 1981 until 1986 and they shared a Manhattan apartment and a Connecticut farmhouse.

"We will probably marry, but I feel like we're kids still, and marriage is such a grown-up thing," Tracy said at the time, before adding: "I'm gushingly in love."

Who did Tracy marry?

© Getty Images Tracy is married to Michael J Fox and they have four kids

Tracy is none-other-than Michael J. Fox's longtime wife.

When she was with Kevin, she worked with the Back to the Future star on Family Ties.

He was in a romance with Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon.

© Getty Images They've built a lovely life together

They didn't spend much time together off set because Tracy confessed: "I fly home to Kevin the second filming shuts down."

While Tracy thought Michael was "cocky," he later told People: "I always thought [Tracy] was cool, but it was like a couple of married people who worked together and liked each other."

Kevin and Tracy's breakup

© Getty Images Kevin and Tracy eventually split

Their split may have been emotional for Kevin and Tracy, but not for Michael who pursued Tracy quickly after he heard about their breakup.

"Someone goes, 'Did you hear that so-and-so aren't together anymore?' and you go, 'Hmm, that's too bad. Where's the phone?'" he told People in 1989.

It turned out for the best for Kevin too as he married Kyra before the 80s were over.

Enduring love

© Getty Kyra and Kevin's love is long lasting

Both couples have successfully navigated fame and romance and have been together ever since.

Michael insists he and Tracy are "most happy in each other's company."

Kevin opened up about married life and said: "We always knew that we were each other's 'one.' Both of us knew this was forever and we were going to work it out no matter what happens."