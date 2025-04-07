Kevin Bacon owns up to 'biggest fight' with Kyra Sedgwick — why she said 'I'm done'

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's almost 40 years together haven't been without some ups and downs.

The the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress and the Footloose star and have been married since 1988, one year after they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987. They share two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33.

Since then, they have been based between an apartment in the Upper West Side and their farm in Connecticut, which the The Bondsman actor has revealed was at once a point of contention in his marriage.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin have been together since the 1980s

Speaking with Esquire, Kevin recalled how he purchased his farm in Connecticut — having never purchased a home or been to Connecticut — before Footloose, and before meeting Kyra.

"She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he then shared of when the two got married and lived on the farm, adding: "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids."

However, around the time the kids were about four and six, Kevin further recalled: "Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done.' It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'"

© Instagram The couple, pictured above with their son Travis, have an apartment in the Upper West Side

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all," he noted, emphasizing: "Really, she just felt very isolated."

That led to "the biggest fight of their lives," the interview stated, and Kevin admitted Kyra was right in pushing to split their time between the farm and the city more evenly.

© Getty Images The family along with Travis' girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto

"Once again, one hundred percent right. It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate investment standpoint," he shared.

© Instagram The Bacon-Sedgwicks are all very musical, in addition to being actors

Last year, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, which has since rebranded to Jenna & Friends following Hoda Kotb's departure, Kyra opened up about parenting and her family's dynamics, especially considering her and Kevin's fame, and raising the kids in New York. See a video of their love story below.

After Hoda noted how Kyra and Kevin "don't feel like a Hollywood couple," the doting mom said: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

And touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"