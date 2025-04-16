Michael Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe looks so different in rare public appearance

Michael Jackson's ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, was photographed during a rare outing on Monday, and she looks so different.

The 66-year-old has kept a low profile since her divorce from the late King of Pop in 2000, but she was pictured running errands in Palmdale, California.

Debbie looked svelte in blue jeans and a blue patterned shirt, rocking dark sunglasses and shoulder-length blonde hair with bangs.

She was snapped cashing a check before she drove off in her custom-built, $200,000 Range Rover Vogue.

Debbie welcomed two children with Michael: Prince, 28, and Paris Jackson, 27. Michael's third child, Bigi, 23, who was formerly known as Blanket, was born via surrogate in 2002.

Michael met Debbie several years before they got married in Sydney, Australia, on November 15, 1996.

She was the assistant to Michael's dermatologist, Arnold Klein, who started treating him for vitiligo in 1983. The two became friends and further bonded in the wake of his divorce from Lisa Marie Presley.

Debbie claimed in the 2003 documentary, The Michael Jackson Interview: The Footage You Were Never Meant to See, and during testimony for his wrongful-death lawsuit, that Michael expressed to her that the hardest part of his divorce from Lisa Marie was his fear that he would never have children, so she offered to be the mother of his future kids.

Children

The "Thriller" singer first became a father on February 3, 1997, when he and Debbie welcomed Prince, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. They welcomed Paris on April 3, 1998.

When Michael and Debbie divorced in April 2000, she gave him full custody rights of Prince and Paris, and per the terms of their prenuptial agreement, she also received an $8 million settlement.

The following year, she went one step further, requesting a judge to have her parental rights of the two terminated; however, in 2004, after Michael was charged with ten counts of child abuse, she requested to have the decision reversed.

When Michael died in 2009, his three children went to live with his mother, Katherine Jackson, who became their guardian.

The kids had a limited relationship with their mother throughout their childhood, though in 2021, during an appearance on Red Table Talk, Paris recalled reuniting with Debbie when she was 15 years old and developing a friendship with her.

Paris said: "It's cool. Like, getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes, and she really likes country and folk. I sent her some of the stuff that I'm working on that have, like, banjos in them."

Reflecting on a picture being shown on screen of the pair together for Debbie's birthday, Paris added: "We look a lot alike. It's just cool having her as a friend. It's very chill, which I love. It's the perfect word to describe it."