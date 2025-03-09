Michael Jackson's son Prince makes rare public appearance to celebrate late dad

Michael Jackson's oldest son, Prince Jackson, made a rare public appearance to celebrate his late father's legacy over the weekend.

The 28-year-old is the oldest of the late King of Pop's three kids, the other two being daughter Paris Jackson, 26, and youngest son Bigi Jackson, 23.

While Bigi is the most low-profile of the three, Prince tends to keep out of the public eye as well, although stepped out in dapper style to support his dad's life and music at the new opening night of MJ the Musical.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Where are Michael Jackson's children now?

The Tony-award winning show opened in Sydney on Saturday, March 8, with Prince attending opening night in a deep blue pinstriped suit with a white button down and lavender tie.

The appearance is his first since December, when he led his Heal LA Organization's annual Christmas toy shopping spree for underprivileged children in collaboration with Mattel in El Segundo, California.

His last red carpet showing came almost a year ago, in late March 2024, when he attended the opening night of MJ at London's West End, joined this time by his two younger siblings.

© Getty Images Prince attended the Sydney Opening Night Of "MJ The Musical" at Lyric Theatre, Star City in Sydney

Paris is the most public facing of the three, most recently turning heads on Saturday as well in a whole other continent, rocking the front row of Paris Fashion Week's Vivienne Westwood show.

MJ the Musical chronicles the life and artistry of a young Michael prior to the Dangerous World Tour in 1992. While it received mixed critical reviews upon opening on Broadway in 2021, it became one of the highest rated audience shows of all time and quickly also one of the top grossers, having grossed over $250 million dollars as of February 2025.

© Getty Images He was last seen at the Heal LA Christmas event for underprivileged children in December

Prince is also actively involved with the ongoing production of the biopic on his father's life, simply titled Michael, which stars the pop icon's nephew Jaafar Jackson as Michael and also counts Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller in its star-studded cast. It will be directed by Training Day and Equalizer trilogy filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.

When Jaafar was officially announced as the star in early 2023, Prince took to social media to share a supportive post, which read: "My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!"

© Getty Images Paris was in Paris on the same day, attending Paris Fashion Week

"Truthfully I couldn't be happier and prouder for him, he's been working his ass off and I know he's going to do an amazing job," Prince continued. "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."

"To all of my family's fans and supporters out there, thank you for your continued support and love. We all know my father and Jaafar's uncle was such an incredible human being and everyone at @gkfilms is dedicated and excited to bring my father's story to the big screen."

© Getty Images The two also share younger sibling Bigi (far right)

"This project means so much to me for many reasons, I'm really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together. @jaafarjackson I know you're going to be great bro and again I couldn't be prouder and happier for you cuz," he concluded. The film is set for an October 3, 2025 release.